Trenton Carter ran for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead visiting Carmichaels to a 44-18 victory Friday night at Mapletown in the Tri-County South Conference opener.
The Mikes are 1-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall, while the Maples go to 0-1 in the conference and 2-2 overall.
The Mikes led 15-0, 30-6 and 37-6 at the quarter breaks.
Carter had running touchdowns of 1, 46, 7 and 28 yards, and threw a 41-yard scoring pass to Michael Stewart. Carter completed 9-of-15 passes for 141 yards and ran for 222 yards on 19 carries. Stewart had four receptions for 84 yards.
Hunter Oliver scored on a 9-yard fumble recovery for Carmichaels.
The Maples’ Landan Stevenson scored on runs of 23, 5 and one yard, and finished with 159 yards rushing on 20 carries. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.
The Mikes amassed 479 total yards, rushing for 338 and passing for 141.
Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0 — Cole Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for one as the Rockets opened Tri-County South Conference play with a victory over visiting Avella.
Jones had touchdown passes of 10 yards to Colt Fowler and 38 yards to Collin Bisceglia in the first half. He added an 18-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Bisceglia also had a 14-yard touchdown run for the Rockets (1-0, 1-3).
The defense got into the act as well for Jefferson-Morgan as Joshua Wise returned an interception 25 yards for a score.
Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14 — Breydon Woods returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but visiting Washington scored the next 57 points for a 57-14 victory Friday night in the Century Conference opener.
Woods returned the kickoff 85 yards to spot the Raiders (0-1, 1-3) the lead just 14 seconds into the game.
The Prexies (1-0, 4-0) responded with 35 points in the first quarter. Tayshawn Levy scored on runs of 64 and 27 yards. Zach Welsh had a 20-yard scoring run, and Davoun Fuse scored on a 31-yard run.
Fuse then found Ruben Gordon open for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
Mario Griffin scored on an interception return and Carlos Harper II sprinted 55 yards for a score to give Washington the lead at halftime, 49-7.
Elijah Odom ran into the end zone from 22 yards with 1:06 left in the third quarter to increase the visitors’ lead to 57-7.
The Raiders’ Jacob Stephenson hit Devon Cowell for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 3:01 left in the game.
Levy ran for 122 yards on only five carries.
Stephenson completed 8-of-21 passes for 103 yards. Woods returned three kicks for 132 yards.
