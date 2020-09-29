Carmichaels 199, Waynesburg Central 226 — The Mikes secured at least a share of the Section 8-AA title with a 199-226 home win at Carmichaels Golf Club on Monday.
The Mikes (8-2) improve to 8-1 in the section and close the schedule this afternoon at home against Beth-Center. The Raiders go to 7-2 and finish with Jefferson-Morgan.
Carmichaels’ Rolin Burghy had medalist honors with 1-over 38. Remmey and Liam Lohr, and Mason Lapana all shot 3-over 40. Nick Ricco’s 41 closed out the scoring. Chris Barrish’s 45 was not used.
Hudson Boris was the low man for Waynesburg with 4-over 41. Evan Davis (42), Hayden Church (48), Matt Ankrom (47), and Braden Benke (48) also counted in the Raiders’ final tally. Dawson Fowler’s 52 did not count.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 — The Lady Maples swept past the Lady Gators for a Section 2-A road victory.
Mapletown (2-1, 2-1) won by the scores, 25-7, 25-11, 25-9.
Krista Wilson (15 kills, 4 aces), Riley Pekar (8 aces, 7 digs), Macee Cree (27 assists), and Ella Menear (9 kills, 9 digs) all had solid performances for Mapletown.
Saturday
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 2, McGuffey 0 — Ashlyn Basinger scored both goals in Waynesburg’s Section 3-AA win at McGuffey.
McKenzie Booth made nine saves in recording the shutout for the Lady Raiders (1-4, 2-5). The Lady Highlanders fall to 0-5 in the section and 0-6 overall.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Boys golf
Waynesburg Central 194, Frazier 217 — The Raiders maintained a share of first place in Section 8-AA with a home win at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Hayden Church was medalist for Waynesburg (7-1, 7-1) with 4-over 37. Evan Davis (40), Matt Ankrom (38), Hudson Boris (40), and Braden Benke (39) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
Chase Hazelbaker led the Commodores (6-3, 6-4) with a 6-over 39. Nixon Erdely (41), Noah Usher (42), Jay Thompson (54), and Dylan Roebuck (54) also counted for Frazier.
Wednesday
Girls volleyball
West Greene 3, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Pioneers held off the Lady Maples for a Section 2-A victory.
Krista Wilson (10 kills, 10 aces), Ella Meaner (6 kills, 13 digs), Taylor Dusenberry (6 kills, 11 digs), and Macee Cree (15 assists) had solid individual performances for Mapletown (0-1, 0-1).
Boys golf
Frazier 240, Jefferson-Morgan 248 — The Commodores were just a little better than the visiting Rockets for a Section 8-AA victory at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Frazier goes to 5-3 in the section and 5-4 overall. Jefferson-Morgan is 4-4 in the section and 5-4 overall.
Noah Usher was the low golfer for the Commodores with 9-over 45. Chase Hazelbaker (47), Nixon Erdely (46), Jay Thompson (48), and Dylan Roebuck (54) closed out the scoring. Jake Lemley’s 50 wasn’t used.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton was medalist with 3-over 40. Troy Wright (53), Bryce Bedilion (42), Grant Hathaway (60), and Brock Bayles (53) rounded out the scoring. Ayden Pratt also shot 60.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Boys golf
Waynesburg Central 202, Charleroi 242 — The Raiders kept their Section 8-AA title hopes alive with a victory over the visiting Cougars at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Waynesburg improves to 6-1 in the section.
Hayden Church was medalist for the Raiders with 5-over 38. Evan Davis (41), Matt Ankrom (42), Hudson Boris (41), and Braden Benke (40) also had scoring rounds for Waynesburg Central.
Carmichaels 212, Jefferson-Morgan 237 — The Mikes kept pace with Waynesburg with a Section 8-AA road victory at Greene County Country Club.
Remmey Lohr led the way for Carmichaels (7-1, 7-2) with 2-over 38. Liam Lohr shot 39. Nick Ricco, Chris Barrish and Rolin Burghy all shot 45.
Kyle Clayton was the low man for the Rockets (4-3, 5-3) with 4-over 40. Bryce Bedilion and Brock Bayles both shot 47. Ayden Pratt (50) and Troy Wright (53) closed out the scoring.
