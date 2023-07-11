CARMICHAELS — Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff had only nine players Monday night, but his nonet was a spunky bunch, rolling one big inning into a 7-4 victory at Carmichaels.
The victory kept Mill Run’s Fayette County Baseball League postseason hopes alive. Mill Run improves to 5-8 with a suspended home game that was scheduled for Wednesday with M&R Transit and its season finale Sunday at home against Bud Murphy’s.
“They just kept battling. They battled to the end,” Orndorff said of his squad. “These guys play baseball for seven innings.”
Carmichaels (7-4) slips two games in the loss column behind M&R Transit.
Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause was not pleased after the loss.
“Unacceptable, disinterested, they walked through this game,” said Krause. “We got the bare minimum.”
Mill Run left the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, but made the most of its opportunities in the fifth inning.
Kace Shearer walked to start the inning and scored on Josh Burns’ double. The throw to the plate was wild as Shearer slid across the plate, allowing Burns to advance to third.
Cole Shearer followed with single up the middle to bring Burns to the plate.
Gavin Pratt struck out Logan Kemp and Shearer was forced at second base on Cade Warrick’s ground ball. Pratt was an out away from any further damage, but Wyatt Nehls kept the rally going with a run-scoring double.
Pratt struck out Taren Kemp, but the ball kicked to the screen. Kemp hustled down the line and was safe on a wide throw.
Ryan Opfar came on in relief and had trouble finding the plate with walks to Luke Warrick and Alan VanSickle to load the bases.
Kace Shearer took a pitch off the top of his helmet for an RBI. Josh Burns walked in another run and Cole Shearer was hit in the ribs for an RBI.
Brandon Robaugh replaced Opfar and ended the inning with a strikeout.
“We loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning and didn’t score. Then, they gave us some freebies in the fifth,” said Orndorff. “We took advantage of the freebies they gave us. That’s not the norm for them.”
Mill Run threatened again in the top of the sixth inning.
Cade Warrick opened the inning with a shot to left-center field, but was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double. Nehls followed with a shot down the third base line for his second double.
“Nehls has been hitting everything the past few games,” said Orndorff.
Luke Warrick walked with two outs for runners at first and second, but Robaugh struck out VanSickle to end the inning.
Carmichaels grabbed the early lead with two runs in its first at-bat.
Jim Sadler singled to start the rally and moved to second on Forrest Havanis’ one-out walk. The pair executed a double steal, and Drake Long came through with a two-out single to right field.
The Copperheads’ lead grew to 3-0 with an unearned run in the second inning.
Joe Chambers’ ground ball was mishandled to start the inning. Chambers moved to second on Nick Ricco’s ground out.
Chambers scored when Sadler’s two-out ground ball was not fielded cleanly.
The Copperheads scored another unearned run in the bottom of the fourth inning after Hunter Hamilton’s ground ball to start the inning was mishandled.
Hamilton moved to second on Chambers’ single. Chambers was forced at second base on Ricco’s ground ball.
Robaugh came through with a sacrifice fly that scored Hamilton.
Carmichaels had one last shot in the bottom of the seventh inning when Havanis opened the inning with a single.
Noah Mildren’s infield pop fly should’ve been the first out of the inning, but was not caught to give Carmichaels runners at first and second.
Havanis advanced to third base on Long’s fly ball to center field and scored on Hamilton’s sacrifice fly to right field. The game ended on another fly ball out to Kace Shearer in right field.
VanSickle only struck out two, but recorded 13 outs on fly balls to the outfield and two more in the infield. Kace Shearer caught 10 of those fly balls in right field.
VanSickle told Orndorff he might not make the fourth inning, but the veteran left-hander felt better after he retired the side in the third and fifth innings.
“Alan did a tremendous job. Around the third or fourth inning, he said put me on a short leash. I yelled out to him on the mound in the sixth inning and he gave me a thumb’s up,” said Orndorff.
“Alan pitched a great game. He’s super smart. He always commands his pitches,” said Krause. “We didn’t press him. He got life (after the two 1-2-3 innings). He’s a pitcher. We had 13 fly ball outs.”
“When we fell down, 7-4, this dugout died.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.