Mitch’s Bail Bonds shortstop Travis Sankovich had one thing on his mind as Carmichaels mounted a bases-loaded, one-out threat during the seventh inning of Monday’s Fayette County Baseball League playoff game.
“I was hoping they’d hit the ball to me,” said the Laurel Highlands graduate who now plays for Marshall University.
Trailing 5-0, the Copperheads’ Tyler Godwin did just that, hitting a sharp grounder to Sankovich who smoothly fielded the ball and whipped it to second baseman Isaac Echard who relayed it to first baseman Noah Hansen for a game-ending double play.
Tyler Chrise tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win and Nick Kumor hit a tie-breaking, three-run homer to highlight a five-run fourth as Mitch’s 5-0 win at Charleroi’s Veterans Memorial Field completed a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-3 semifinal series and propelled it into the league finals against top-seeded Masontown.
Game 1 of the best-of-3 set is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at German-Masontown Park.
“We swung the bats well, our pitcher kept us in the game and our defense was outstanding,” said Mitch’s manager Ryan Encapera, who will be seeking his second league championship with his first coming in 2015. “Our outfielders were tracking down balls and our infielders were making every play.”
Chrise allowed just five hits and one walk with one hit batter while striking out three. Encapera lifted the left-hander after Nick Ricco’s lead-off single in the top of the seventh and called on right-hander Nik Gibson.
“Tyler was outstanding today,” Encapera said. “He kept them off-balance. When they did hit the ball hard our defense really picked it up for him. He’s a bulldog out there. He wants to win and he competes.”
After Gibson got a strikeout, Pacconi singled and Brody Bonadio walked to set the stage for the double play.
“You want the ball hit to you in that situation,” Sankovich said. “You want to make the play to help your team win.”
“That was huge,” Copperheads manager Dickie Krause said of the defensive gem. “We had Joby (Lapkowicz) on deck with Chuck (Gasti) after him, and then (Joel) Spishock after him. If that ball finds a hole, then you’ve got two of the better hitters in the league coming up.
“Defensively, we knew that they were really good.”
The loss put an end to Carmichaels’ four-year reign as league champion.
“We went 9-3 (during the regular season) and I thought that was misleading because we never hit a point where we were hitting on all cylinders,” Krause said. “The whole year we played in spurts.”
Left-hander Nate Torbich started for Carmichaels and surrendered only one hit in the first three innings before being rocked for five runs on five hits in the fourth. Jack Oberdorf led off with a double and T.J. Lux was hit by a pitch one out later. Kumor then connected for his home run over the 330 sign in right-center field.
“The first pitch was a curveball in the dirt so I knew he had to come back with something in the zone,” Kumor said. “I was just trying to put the barrel on the ball and, fortunately, I did that.
“To get a clutch hit against a team like that felt really good.”
“Nick came through for us big-time,” Encapera said. “Nick’s a great, gritty ball player. He’s on my travel team. He’s had some great at bats this year and really energizes the lineup. He’s one of the best young players in the area.”
Adam Jacko and Zach Skatell followed with back-to-back doubles to make it 4-0. One out later Echard’s RBI single capped the rally and prompted Krause to call on lefty Bo Bighem to relieve Torbich.
Chrise, relying mainly on his fastball and slider, kept the Copperheads at bay, stranding a runner at second in the first, second and sixth innings and leaving the bases loaded in the third.
“We had our chances,” Krause said. “We had two or three points in the game where we had people on and people who you’d want up at the plate.”
“I knew my team had my back and figured as long as we could string a few hits together somewhere and I didn’t walk anybody we’d have a good shot to win,” Chrise said. “I got into a fast pace, started rolling along and felt pretty good out there.”
Mitch’s threatened again in the fifth when Sankovich and Lux singled and Hansen walked against Bighem but a double play started by shortstop Bonadio squelched the rally.
Lapkowicz had two of Carmichaels’ six hits, including a double. Godwin reached base twice with a single and a walk. Joe Sabolek relieved Bighem in the sixth and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Krause commended Encapera, who successfully employed a fielding shift against some of the Copperheads’ left-handed hitters.
“Ryan was really prepared for us, you have to give him credit,” Krause said. “I thought he coached two great games, and not just because of the shift, which worked very well for them, twice last night and once again today (against Spishock). He’s put together a nice, deep, young team. He deserves this. They’re going to be really competitive in the final.
“We’re going to start working tomorrow on next year’s team. We’ll be back.”
