In a move that didn’t surprise anyone I spoke to about, WWE has moved its Money in the Bank PPV from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, to the MGM Grand Arena.
The thought by many was that WWE was being overly ambitious in hosting a PPV other that WrestleMania, SummerSlam or the Royal Rumble, at a stadium or dome in North America.
This is the first time WWE has downsized a PPV location since WrestleMania VII in Los Angeles in 1991.
It was supposed to take place at the LA Coliseum, but WWE moved it across the parking lot to the LA Sports Arena because of a lack of ticket sales.
WWE announced it was because of the Gulf War, but it was solely due to ticket sales.
Fans who bought tickets to Money in the Bank have been refunded and will have first crack at tickets for the MGM Grand Arena.
Jarrett and Austin together
Steve Austin’s next guest on his Broken Skull Sessions show on Peacock will be Jeff Jarrett.
I am not going to lie, I was surprised to hear these two would be on the same show as there was bad blood between the pair years ago.
Next week’s column
In next week’s column, we are going to take a special look at the connection between pro wrestling and the sports world.
How, you ask?
Each has borrowed ideas from the others for years, and next week, we are going to take a look at some examples.
One will be Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, which took place last Saturday.
I was there, in Boston, and when something specific happened, a lightbulb went off in my head.
I will dive deep into the topic next week, and if you have any examples, email or tweet them to me!
This Week in History, May 29
In 1977 on a show in Houston, Texas, the top three recognized world championships in North America were supposed to be defended on the same show.
WWWF (now WWE) champion Superstar Graham defeated Mike York and AWA champion Nick Bockwinkel wrestled twice, with both matches ending in draws.
The first was against Jose Lothario, who would later train Shawn Michaels.
The other draw was against Terry Funk, who was supposed to face NWA champion Harley Race.
When Race could not make the show, Bockwinkel wrestled twice.
In 1983, NWA United States champion Greg Valentine defeated NWA World champion Ric Flair in a match where only Valentine’s title was on the line.
In 1984, Flair retained his World championship against NWA United States champion Ricky Steamboat at the 32-minute mark.
In 1985, Flair retained his World championship against future Four Horseman running mate Tully Blanchard, who was the NWA TV champion.
In 1987, Hulk Hogan retained his WWF World championship against Kamala at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh.
In 1992, Flair defeated WWF champion Randy Savage to win the championship by using a foreign object, but a second referee came to ringside to tell the original referee what happened, which led to a DQ.
In 2000, Flair was handed the WCW championship by then-champion Kevin Nash, but Flair would lose it that night to Jeff Jarrett.
This week’s question
Is there any chance Triple H is put in control of NXT again? Kelly, Rostraver Township.
Never say never, but it appears that NXT will stay on its current path for the near future.
