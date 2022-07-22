We have all seen the pictures of our polluted land and waters.
Mother Earth and Father Ocean are certainly saddened by how badly we humans have managed what we were given to use and enjoy; but instead what we have managed to use, abuse and destroy.
Our children and grandchildren are poised to inherit a rather messed-up natural world. CO2 levels are the highest in human history and we are the ones who caused this. Sure the industrial revolution provided jobs and a way of life to feed and shelter a lot of our human population but we are at a point when we need to take a long hard look at the direction we are going and perhaps begin changes to address past behaviors.
In addition to our polluted atmosphere we have trillions of tons of waste floating in our oceans. Plastics are showing up in much of the world’s drinking water and our rivers and streams are under constant pressure from contamination and overuse. The atmosphere is in turmoil with increased and more severe storms, heat and fires as a result of our overuse and neglect of the planet and our oceans.
Certainly the same human minds that brought all these problems are capable of solutions.
This week’s issue of Time Magazine has three interesting articles on our oceans and the role they could play in dealing with some of our climate problems.
Over 160 years ago Charles Babbage, a mathematician, raised the question of how would we respond if all the coal was depleted? He felt strongly about the use the sea as a source of dependable energy and this went unnoticed but lately tidal energy is moving into the mainstream and may play a role in the future of our energy needs.
The United Kingdom already derives 3% of its energy from the sea and expects this to rise to 11% by 2050. Scotland, because of its geography and tides, is poised to host numerous tidal energy projects.
Unlike solar and wind, tides are consistent and the turbines are under water and not affected by storms. A possible downside that needs to be researched is the effect of ecosystems under the water.
So far the sea is only a small start but it could be a clean, predictable source of power. Off-shore wind farms are another possibility; and already solar power is becoming a part of many possible solutions to our future energy needs.
The article mentioned that it’s time to start thinking of our oceans as a victim of climate change and look at them as another possible solution. The bottom of the Pacific is filled with rare metals that can be used to make better batteries and power carbon free travel. Oceans also offer the possibility of storage of carbon from fossil fuels as it will take years and decades to move away from them. This could allow for an orderly transfer of our energy needs with less disruption of jobs and time to reinvent energy companies and their workers.
Another article in the ocean issue of Time was about the destruction of our Mangrove Forests that protect so much of the earth’s coastlines. Fifty percent of the world’s Mangroves have been cut down. These trees offer flood protection to some 15 million people living along our sea coasts. Pressure is being applied to get countries to protect these trees so the trees can protect us.
Warren Herzog, the philosopher of humanity’s relationship with the natural world, says we face the climate problems we do “not because nature is angry” but because “we are stupid.” Interesting observation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.