It has been quite the week for pro wrestling news, so let’s take a look.
Moxley signs extension
John Moxley has signed a five-year extension with AEW, and he will have added duties.
As part of his contract, he will be a coach for younger wrestlers in the company.
Moxley had been wrestling without a contract, but there was no fear of him jumping to WWE, although it appears there was an added perk thrown his way.
Paquette signs with AEW
Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette, known in WWE as Renee Young, has signed a deal with AEW.
A talented announcer, it will be interesting to see what her role, or roles, will be.
Wyatt’s WWE return
As had been expected, Bray Wyatt has finally returned to WWE.
For months, there had been anticipation of him signing, but WWE was holding off to bring him in.
He appeared at the end of Extreme Rules on Oct. 8 and made his return to Smackdown last Friday night.
Hopefully with Triple H in charge of the creative team, Wyatt will be used better than he was under Vince McMahon’s lead.
Wyatt’s return spiked WWE’s numbers on social media, so the company has to be happy with this.
Lesnar v. Lashley II
Another rumor that had been making rounds for months was Brock Lesnar would face Bobby Lashley at the next Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel, on Nov. 5.
Lesnar attacked Lashley prior to his U.S. title defense against Seth Rollins, and it cost Lashley the title.
WWE “University”
WWE announced on Oct. 11 it will be going to several large universities over the next two months looking to find future talent.
Eight locations were announced with the University of Mississippi (Oct. 12) and Georgia Tech (Oct. 13) having already taken place.
Upcoming locations include Clemson (Oct. 25), Boise State (Nov. 8), University of Arkansas (Nov. 9), Ohio State (Nov. 15), the University of Kansas (Dec. 6) and Penn State (Dec. 7).
This Week in History…
In 1988, Ted DiBiase won the WWF King of the Ring tournament in Providence, Rhode Island.
He defeated Brutus Beefcake in the first round, Ken Patera in the quarterfinals, Ron Bass in the semifinals and WWF champion Randy Savage in the finals.
At the time, the King of the Ring was a special house show always held in Providence. It would become a PPV in 1993.
In 1997, Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Shane Douglas to win the ECW title.
In 2000, William Regal defeated Al Snow to win the WWF European title.
In 2012, Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz to win the WWE Intercontinental title.
This week’s question
Will Triple H wrestle again now that he is in control of creative? Frank, Fayette City.
Triple H announced at WrestleMania that he had to retire due to his 2021 health scare, so chances are he won’t be returning inside the squared circle.
