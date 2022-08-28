GREENSBORO — Mapletown coach George Messich didn’t like what he saw before his team’s season-opening Week 0 game against Avella.
It wasn’t his players he was concerned about, though.
“I was really worried,” Messich said when looking at Mapletown’s drenched home field. “I thought last year when we played West Greene it was the worst field I’ve ever seen in my life. It poured and poured and poured here. We started about 40 minutes late. I had never seen a football field in this bad a shape in my life.
“So I was really concerned because if you get a field this bad anything can happen.”
What did happen was Landan Stevenson, the defending Herald-Standard Touchdown Club champion, picked up right where he left off a year ago and rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns as Mapletown sloshed to an impressive 42-0 non-conference victory.
“I give our kids credit,” Messich said. “Even in the mud we had some really good, long runs. To score that many points on a field like this is tremendous.”
Stevenson, who only ran the ball 14 times, scored on runs of 45, 3, and 53 yards, and also caught a 22-yard pass.
“It felt good to start off this strong,” Stevenson said. “That line put some holes in there and I just hit them and took off.”
A.J. Vanata had 10 carries for 76 yards with touchdown runs of 5 and 14 yards for the Maples.
“We’ve been playing together since we’ve been real little,” Stevenson said of having Vanata in the backfield with him. “We have that chemistry. We’ll block for each other. We both like to see each other succeed. We’re going to give it everything we’ve got, blocking or running.”
Brody Evans added a touchdown run of two yards for Mapletown and completed one of four passes for 22 yards.
“Our offensive line is very good this year,” Messich said. “We have six kids, our guards and tackles played the whole game and we alternate centers and they both did a really good job. I was just really pleased in this mud that we could still come off the ball and open some holes up like that.”
“They’re amazing,” Stevenson said of his front line. “They busted their butt all offseason and it showed tonight.”
Mapletown rushed for 315 yards and outgained Avella 337 to 12. Cohen Stout led the Maples with nine tackles and Evans followed with seven.
“Defensively, I said it all preseason, our defense is very, very aggressive, all 11 or 12 kids that we put in there, and it showed tonight,” Messich said. “Hopefully, it’s the start of something. They made a lot of huge plays for losses, I give them a lot of credit.
“I thought we played very, very well overall.”
Even so, Messich doesn’t want his players to get stagnant.
“We want to improve every week,” Messich said. “We’ll watch the film. I’m sure we made some mistakes tonight and we’ll work on them and get ready to play Frazier.”
Westley Burchianti contributed to this story.
