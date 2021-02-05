There is massive news this week concerning the WWE Network shutting down in March.
It was asked in this column last week how the closing of the NBC Sports channel would affect WWE’s TV deals with the USA Network for Raw and NXT.
Talk of this all but disappeared on Monday when an announcement was made that Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, exclusive rights to WWE Network in the United States. The five-year deal is worth over $1 billion and averages out to over $200 million a year.
The WWE Network will be on Peacock Premium and cost $4.99 a month, half of what the Network costs now.
Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 customers and Cox Contour customers enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost. For the ad-free version, Peacock Premium Plus will cost $9.99 a month.
It is amazing that WWE was able to pull in this kind of deal with the way ratings have lagged the last year. In fact, when WWE releases its yearly numbers next week, 2020 will go down as the most profitable year in company history.
The mega TV deals with USA Network for Raw and with Fox for Smackdown are paying off, plus not running house shows is saving the company money.
A few experts online, like Dave Scherer from www.pwinsiderelite.com, have made a great point that WWE is now a TV company and those who have been clinging to the old model for WWE should accept what the company now is.
Look at it from this perspective: the WWE Network has 1.1 million domestic subscribers, whereas Peacock has 33 million subscribers.
That is 33 times more potential sets of eyeballs on WWE’s product.
WWE Icons debut
Not only was the Royal Rumble on the WWE Network Sunday, but so was the new series WWE Icons. The debut episode was about Yokozuna.
For those unfamiliar with him, a man his size should not have been as agile as he was.
Japanese star signs with WWE
It was reported last Thursday afternoon by www.pwinsider.com/elite that Meiko Satomura has signed with WWE.
Huber’s official cause of death
Jon Huber, who wrestled in WWE as Luke Harper and in AEW as Brodie Lee, passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
AEW moves PPV
AEW has moved its Revolution PPV to March 7. Originally, the show was sent to air a week earlier.
This Day in History, Jan. 31
In 2010, Edge won the Royal Rumble.
This week’s question
What would happen if the determined Royal Rumble winner accidentally got hurt or thrown out? Keri from Uniontown.
WWE always has a contingency plan, and usually the “next person” who would be picked on the fly is one of the last men eliminated.
This way, if the chosen winner couldn’t win, they make the call on the go.
