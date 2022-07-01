Four of Greene County’s five boys high school basketball teams will be in the same section as last year after the WPIAL recently released its alignment for the 2022-23 season.
Some of the other teams in those sections have changed, though, and that could make the path to the postseason a little tougher for area squads.
The five county girls basketball teams will remain with their same section foes as before for the most part.
The top four along with unbreakable ties in sections that consist of seven or fewer teams — which includes all area squads — will qualify for the WPIAL playoffs for both boys and girls.
On the boys side, Section 2-A lost WPIAL and PIAA champion Bishop Canevin but looks to be even tougher despite the Crusaders jumping up into Class AA. Avella and Propel Montour are also gone but the new teams coming in were all playoff qualifiers out of Section 4-AA last season, those being first-place Monessen, third-place Jefferson-Morgan and fourth-place California.
Rounding out the section are mainstays Geibel Catholic, Mapletown and West Greene.
The Maples’ program has risen from the ashes under coach Chad Stevenson with the team increasing its win total in each of the last three years including a 9-9 regular season in 2021-22 while making two straight playoff appearances.
Another step up might be difficult, record-wise, now, according to Stevenson.
“It’s going to be rough,” he said. “You lose Bishop Canevin but you get Monessen which is obviously a great program. You lose Avella and Propel and they’re replaced by more good teams coming down from 2A, Cal and Jefferson.
“We’ve got four starters back and we’ll be better. But we could have a pretty good team next year and still not have a real good record.
“Even so, I think our team is moving in the right direction. It’s just going to be a big challenge with the schedule we’ll face.”
The Rockets were 10-8 overall and 6-4 in Section 4-AA last season.
Brownsville finished second in Section 4-AAA and Waynesburg Central was fourth last season but the path to another top-four finish next season looks a bit tougher as last-place Beth-Center will fall to Class AA while Mount Pleasant and Yough will drop in from Class AAAA.
The new Section 4-AAA consists of Charleroi, defending champion Washington and McGuffey along with the Falcons, Raiders, Vikings and Yough.
“Mount Pleasant and Yough coming down from 4A to 3A makes this section that much tougher,” Brownsville coach Stewart Davis said. “We should have four starters coming back but our bench strength has decreased. We lost some guys to graduation, some to transfers, like Antwan Black who’s gone to Laurel Highlands.
“I still think we’ll be competitive in the section, at least in the top half.”
The Bulldogs will now be in Section 4-AA with local teams Carmichaels, Frazier and Bentworth. That section lost J-M, Monessen and Carmichaels but replacing them will be WPIAL finalist Fort Cherry, Chartiers-Houston and Burgettstown who all move over from Section 2.
The Mikes finished second last season but were hit hard by graduation. Chartiers-Houston was a fourth-place team while Burgettstown was winless in section play.
On the girls side, Waynesburg Central is now in Section 4-AAA instead of Section 2-AAA but it’s basically the same set of teams. The co-champion Lady Raiders and South Park are still there as are Brownsville, Charleroi and McGuffey. Gone are Bentworth and Washington while joining the now six-team section is Yough which drops down from Class AAAA.
Carmichaels, like Waynesburg, is in a new section by name only, 4-AA instead of 2-AA. The Lady Mikes, who qualified for the playoffs last season by tying for fourth place, are back along with Beth-Center, California and Frazier. Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle have departed with Chartiers-Houston and Washington coming in.
Section 2-A remains exactly the same with defending champion West Greene, third-place Mapletown and Jefferson-Morgan again being joined by Monessen, Avella and Geibel Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.