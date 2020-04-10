Jackson Henson already had the wrestling part down.
But the former Waynesburg Central grappler, who qualified for the PIAA tournament as a senior after winning two state titles in West Virginia, knew that there was more to MMA than just wrestling.
“I have known that I wanted to do this since I was about eight because I saw my dad coaching Chuck (Liddell),” Henson said. “You see what people can do on top, and I know once I get legs in, I can really do some damage. I just fell in love with it and I really feel like I am made for it.
“Striking was a lot more difficult to get used to, but I have done well with the elements of grappling because of my background in wrestling. I have been working hard at improving on it and I have a great team that I train with.”
Henson, who is the son of 2000 Olympic silver medalist and former West Virginia University head wrestling coach Sammie, is currently 3-0 as an amateur while competing at Shamrock FC events in Missouri.
“MMA is so much like wrestling because when you beat someone, there really is no one behind you,” Henson said. “You have your corner and guys that you train with, but when it comes down to a fight, it is just you and your opponent, and there is no better feeling than when you come out as the winner.”
Henson’s debut was on April 6 against Harrison Rice at Shamrock FC 317 inside the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City. Rice got in an early shot but Henson took him down, and after delivering several strikes, locked in a guillotine choke for the submission victory in 28 seconds.
Henson’s next bout was against Joe Foti at Shamrock FC 320 on July 13 at the Ameristar in St. Louis. Henson showed that he can do more than wrestle against Foti, as he won by a knockout from a punch in 11 seconds.
Henson’s last fight was at Shamrock 324 on Nov. 1 at the River City Casino in St. Louis, and he picked up a TKO over Martin Steffen due to strikes at 1:31 after the referee stopped the bout. He has been fighting as a bantamweight (135 pounds).
“I plan on doing two or three amateur fights, then I plan on going pro,” Henson said. “May 9th will be my fourth fight in St. Louis, and then on June 6th, I will be fighting in Kansas City.”
It is unclear if the current coronavirus pandemic will affect Henson’s schedule at this point in time.
Sammie has worked with other MMA fighters, including Liddell, who is a UFC Hall-of-Famer, and admits that his son’s ability to throw haymakers is what gives him the potential to be a future star in the sport.
“He has heavier hands than me,” said Sammie in reference to his son. “I have paper-weight hands, and I could never be what he is going to be, but I am just guiding him on what I see as an older person understanding the game.
“We want to make sure he matures as he goes, and then when he is ready to go big time, we are going to let him go. He can let that hair grow and take on his own character.”
“It has been awesome to see Chuck (Liddell), and sometimes we go and train with him,” Jackson said. “It makes me feel so good that a guy who has done what he has in this sport recognizes me.”
Henson, 20, trains at St. Charles MMA, and he and his dad have a timetable for his career.
“We are taking our time because he is only 20, but if things go well in these next two fights, we will look to go pro,” Sammie said. “Our goal is to have five pro fights in about a year-and-a-half and then we will jump into whatever league we want to jump into. I have a pretty good idea of what league we are going to jump into, but we are going to wait for that.”
Jackson was recently on hand to watch his brother, Wyatt Henson, win the PIAA Class AAA Championship at 138 pounds. He has worked with Wyatt to help him get ready for states this past season.
“I am so proud of him, and I love him,” Jackson said. “My first fight was definitely against Wyatt (laughing), but we are always there for each other.”
“I would say this about him (Jackson),” Sammie said. “He has put his life on hold for seven months to help Wyatt. He sacrificed his own training to help him, and that says a lot about his heart. I told him, ‘You give to people, and good things come back to you.’
“The coaching staff at Waynesburg Central High School is amazing. I love Coach Joe (Throckmorton) and he is the best coach. Those guys have done so much for my sons, and this state title is not only for Wyatt, but for them as well.”
