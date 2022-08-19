Across the country the fires continue to burn, the stifling heat and humidity continue to plague much of the west and middle parts of the country.
While it’s been on the warm side here across Southwestern Pennsylvania so far we have escaped the real intense heat. Even the east coast cities from Boston through New York, Philly, D.C., and Baltimore have had a rough go of it weather-wise.
Europe is experiencing tremendous heat with many heat-related fatalities mostly as a result of the fact that much of the area lacks air conditioning.
Flooding has also been a problem through the middle part of the United States. This has been caused by a stalled weather system that has allowed for storm after storm to cross the same area dumping loads of tropical moisture on areas that have already had too much rain.
This same weather system has been responsible for the warm and humid weather that has outlived its usefulness here. You may recall that late June and July were on the dry side but in late July and through this past week it has rained almost every day. Sometimes just a light shower but other times a tropical downpour.
A few of these have actually led to some local flooding but nothing like in Kentucky and Illinois where the rains just continued. Floods have also been a problem out west as monsoon moisture led to torrential downpours as these weather systems get stuck over an area and produce rapid flooding.
While we have had a few 90-degree days it’s been more the humidity than the intense heat. With the stalled front remaining close to the Mason-Dixon line we have experienced a lot of cloudy periods and frequent showers. The earlier pattern we had allowed these fronts to move southward away from Southwestern Pennsylvania and you will recall the periods of refreshing weather in June and early July when cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels would visit for a few days.
In the Atlantic and the Gulf it’s been ever so quiet so far with just three small storms and no major hurricanes. That looks like it is about to change as the folks at NOAA and the Climate Prediction Center are still forecasting an active season which looks like it will begin this coming week.
Six to 10 hurricanes are forecast with winds of 74 mph or better and 3-5 of these will become major storms with winds in excess of 111 mph. If you are planning on a late summer or an early fall vacation to the beach you may want to pay attention to the forecast as these storms can wreck havoc with your plans.
Some years ago Hurricane Floyd chased us off the Outer Banks of North Carolina and brought some 10 to 20 inches of rain to inland areas where we were sheltering in a flooded out motel complex.
The Climate Prediction Center blames a persistent La Nina weather pattern for the stalled out weather front in our area and the upcoming stormy hurricane season.
They also feel a bit of relief is coming our way as some cooler and drier air will play a more important role in our weather over the next two weeks. Temperatures should be more in the 70s than upper 80s although some showers are included.
