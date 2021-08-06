Two weeks ago we briefly looked at how momentum was picking up on Daniel Bryan and CM Punk heading to AEW.
It is believed that Bryan Danielson, known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, has already signed and will debut at AEW’s show in New York in September.
There are some who also believe that Punk has also signed as well but no one is talking.
If AEW were to get one of them to show up, it would be a big deal.
However, if it signs both, AEW will have quite the buzz around itself and the two would come in and be the promotion’s top two stars immediately.
The word is that Danielson will have some creative control over his character and the guess is Punk will have similar say in what he does.
While Danielson will have to change his name from his WWE character, Punk will not have to as he owns the moniker.
He never relented to WWE when it threatened to change his name.
When asked earlier last week about Danielson and Punk, AEW President Tony Khan tried to play it coy and said he could not comment on rumors about the pair signing.
WWE releases 2Q numbers
On July 29, WWE announced their second quarter numbers.
Its revenue was $256.6 million, an increase of $42.2 million (19%).
SummerSlam in theatres
WWE will air SummerSlam in select theatres around the country.
The only theatre locally, and in Pennsylvania, for that matter, is Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley in Bridgeville.
For more information, go to www.wweliveintheatres.com.
SummerSlam after-party
Speaking of SummerSlam, WWE announced that comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish will host the official after party immediately after the show.
Peacock hits high mark
Peacock on July 29 announced that it has over 50 million subscribers.
Hopefully the extra income will provide Peacock the finances needed to improve its platform.
It is by far the worst of all channel-affiliated online platforms.
AEW tickets available
Tickets remain for the two AEW shows at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Dynamite will air live on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Rampage will do the same two nights later. It will be the first episode of Rampage.
You can get tickets to both shows individually or for both nights at www.ticketmaster.com.
School named after WWE wrestler
On July 28, it was announced on WWE’s The Bump that the Hillsborough County School Board voted unanimously to add Titus O’Neil’s Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy to Sligh Middle Magnet School in recognition of contributions he has made.
MLW teasing TV deal?
Major League Wrestling has been saying for quite a while that it was working on a TV deal.
On July 28, MLW head honcho Court Bauer tweeted out that MLW’s days on YouTube are coming to an end and that he had more to share soon.
This Day in History, Aug. 1
In 1988, Jim Crockett Promotions ran a show in Milwaukee and the main event consisted of a War Games — The Match Beyond match.
Sting, The Road Warriors, Lex Luger and Dusty Rhodes defeated The Four Horseman and JJ Dillon to win the match.
In 1997, ECW ran a house show at the Rostraver Ice Gardens. In the main event, Sabu defeated Tommy Dreamer.
This week’s question
Is The Rock going to wrestle at Survivor Series? Tim from Charleroi.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked about this while promoting Disney’s Jungle Cruise.
In the piece at www.etonline.com, Johnson said, “there’s nothing,” when asked about him returning to WWE at the show.
Survivor Series will be the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut.
Something tells me that he will be involved and if he is, look for him and WWE to keep it a complete surprise.
