A disgruntled fisherman stood by his car, dismantling his gear to leave the Dunbar Creek Catch-and-Release section. He looked up as I walked near, eager to express his dissatisfaction to anyone.
“Do you know what the state stocked in here?” he asked.
“Well, I know they stocked last Saturday (March 26).”
“I know that, but do you know what they stocked?”
He continued in disgust, cutting off my reply, “They stocked rainbows. But this is a brook trout stream. They’ve stocked brook trout here for as long as I can remember.”
He was right on both counts. Fish and Boat did stock rainbow trout in Dunbar Creek for the first time since the early 1980s, according to local angler and Dunbar Creek regular, John Maddas Jr., whose late father, John Maddas Sr., was the acknowledged Dunbar Creek authority and kept track of such things. Brook trout were the premier species stocked across all those years.
The unhappy angler conceded he’d caught several nice fish, but they were not the species he expected. His impression seemed to be that the Fish and Boat Commission had made a goof when loading the fish at the hatchery or had simply dismissed Dunbar Creek anglers’ expectations to fish for brook trout.
That’s where he was wrong. The switch to stocking rainbow trout was a deliberate management decision by Fish and Boat, duplicated in applicable waters across the state. The Commission is phasing out production of brook trout in its hatcheries.
The change is an overdue nod to native trout. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has recognized the value and undeveloped potential of wild native trout and has adjusted its stocking practices to protect them.
Brook trout are the only trout species native to inland Pennsylvania and the entire Appalachian Mountain system. All rainbow trout originated on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains or Alaska. All brown trout have their roots in Europe. Stream-spawned native wild brook trout — not stocked — persist in Dunbar Creek’s upper headwater tributaries. Many local anglers maintain that wild brook trout also exist in the creek’s main stem, in the popular Fly-Fishing-Only Catch-and-Release section.
According to Fish and Boat, stocking rainbow trout, instead of brook trout, will help to ensure the genetic vigor and resilience of the stream’s native brook trout. “Not stocking brook trout into watersheds where wild brook trout occur eliminates the possibility of introgression of hatchery genes into wild fish, which can reduce the fitness and negatively impact wild brook trout populations over time,” the Fish and Boat Commission stated in a fact sheet explaining the change.
Phasing out hatchery-bred brook trout also reduces the possibility of introducing disease and invasive parasites to native brook trout waters. “Rainbow trout often perform better in a hatchery environment as they exhibit increased growth rates and are less susceptible to some pathogens and parasites than brook trout,” stated the Commission.
Of immediate concern are gill lice, an invasive crustacean that attaches to a trout’s red gill rakers and feeds on blood. Heavily infested fish are less able to ward off environmental stresses like high temperature, increasingly common in local streams. Brook trout are the most likely host of gill lice, so ceasing the stocking of hatchery brook trout cuts the number of possible gill lice carriers.
Besides the conservation aims of the change to stocking rainbows, Fish and Boat says it also offers a recreational bonus. Fish and Boat studies found that rainbow trout are more likely to remain near the locality they are stocked, although many anglers would dispute that finding. Fish and Boat also hopes stocked rainbow trout can supply a more satisfying angling experience. “Rainbow trout exhibit better stream residency, there are fewer disease concerns, they grow to a larger size faster in hatcheries, angler catch rates are often better, and rainbow trout are more tolerant of warmer water temperatures thus extending the duration of the fishery on many waters,” stated the Fish and Boat fact sheet.
Fish and Boat’s decision to stock rainbow trout in Dunbar Creek also indicates improving water quality in the stream. Despite their several advantages cited by Fish and Boat, rainbow trout are known to be more vulnerable to acidic conditions, while brook trout are more tolerant of acid (within limits).
Dunbar Creek has long been plagued by acidic drainage from abandoned mines on some headwater tributaries. But restoration efforts by the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, partnered with assistance from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Fayette County Conservation District, Mountain Watershed Association, Dunbar Sportsman’s Club, private landowners, and Wharton Township have improved Dunbar Creek’s chemical conditions.
The fact that rainbow trout can now survive there demonstrates progress in water quality in a stream that’s an asset to local residents and boosts the region’s appeal to visiting anglers from elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.