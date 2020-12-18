It's hard to believe any local basketball coach has been put in a more challenging situation in their first two seasons than Kaitlyn Novak.
Last year the Mapletown graduate was scrambling from the beginning as she was named the Lady Maples coach right before the 2019-20 season. This year she's had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered offseason activity and led to the school putting a hold on extracurricular activities recently, which included basketball practice.
"It's definitely been a rough road," Novak said. "I was officially hired the day before the winter season started last year. It made things very difficult. We're always struggling every year anyway to get players, so not really being able to communicate with any of the girls in the high school to see who was interested put us in a tough position.
"Now it's been kind of a similar situation this year. We couldn't have open gyms over the summer because everything was closed due to COVID. We finally got in the gym and the next thing you know we're shut down again."
Novak, who is again assisted by Kevin Painter, had eight players on her roster when the winter sports season began.
"Right now I'm not sure if we'll have any more girls coming in or not, because, again, I haven't been able to get into the school to talk to anybody to get more players," Novak explained at the time. "Everything has been postponed until further notice and we don't have a start date set yet for when we're going back.
"That's definitely going to put us behind again. But we'll do what we have to do if or when the season starts."
On a positive note, Novak welcomes back a now healthy junior Taylor Dusenberry who missed most of last season after having ACL surgery. Dusenberry showed much promise her freshman season.
"Taylor is back and that obviously is a great thing," Novak said. "She did get to play a couple games at the end of last year."
Dusenberry and senior Morgan Williamson will carry much of the load for the Lady Maples, according to Novak.
"There will be a lot of weight on her and Morgan's shoulders," Novak said. "We'll need those two to really step up and be leaders. We'll be relying heavily on them."
Another player that Novak has high hopes for is talented 5-foot-10 sophomore forward Krista Wilson, who helped lead Mapletown's volleyball team into the playoffs.
"Krista has improved tremendously over the summer," Novak said. "With COVID and everything, I stayed in touch with the girls as much as possible and gave them workout plans because I knew they were going to have to train as much as they could on their own. Krista was one of them who was very eager to get back into the gym.
"She came in as a freshman last year and kind of got thrown into the mix just like everybody else did. She's improved and she's willing to work, so that makes my job a little bit easier. I'm excited to see her play this year. She's really stepped it up."
With only eight players, each of the girls will see plenty of playing time, according to Novak, who highlighted the rest of her roster.
"I have two other seniors who did not play last year but came back out for the team this year, Vicky Mayle and Danielle Dewitt. We have a freshman, Morgan Frank, who will be a forward. There's a lot of potential there. Kayleigh Halbert and Alexis Perry are also freshmen who will get playing time."
Mapletown went 3-17 overall an 2-10 in Section 2-A last year. Just picking up a few wins was something Novak feels her team could build on.
"With all we went through, it was definitely a moral booster to get in the win column a few times," Novak said. "We carried that into this year although we also let them know that this season is a new story. But our main focus is still going to be defense."
Mapletown is again in Section 2-A with the same teams as last year except for the departure of California, which moved up on classification. The section includes Avella, Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen and West Greene.
