CARMICHAELS — The Copperheads had a bad night all the way around in last Thursday night’s Fayette County Baseball League game, dropping a 13-1 decision to visiting Oakland (Md.) and likely losing a key player for the rest of the season.
Also, the Oaks gained the upper hand in the standings with less than a week remaining in the regular season.
Oakland leapfrogged the Copperheads into third place with a 9-6 record and 18 points. Carmichaels slips into fourth place with an 8-6 mark and 16 points.
The Copperheads have been streaky this season, and Krause hopes the way the streaks have played out won’t carry through to the end of the season.
“We won four of our first five games. Then, we lost three in a row. We won four of five. I hope we don’t lose three in a row,” said Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds remains in contention for a playoff spot with its 9-8 victory over Mill Run. Mitch’s Bail Bonds improves to 6-9 for 12 points.
The Oaks ran out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning with four hits and the aid of three Carmichaels errors.
Cole Parker had the only RBI hit in the inning with the other three runs scoring on Carmichaels miscues.
Two-out singles by Luis Rodriguez and Alex Beilev gave the visitors runners on the corners, but Nate Torbich stranded both runners with an infield ground out.
The visitors batted around in the top of the third inning, knocking Torbich from the game and veteran Ron Nopwasky, as well.
Nick Pegg came on in relief of Torbich with runners on first and second. Maholic smacked a ground ball to Nopwasky’s right. Nopwasky, who entered the game with the removal of Torbich after starting as the designated hitter, reached across his body to snare the hot ground ball.
Nopwasky fielded the ball with his gloved left hand, but remained on the ground with an apparent shoulder injury.
“It looks like we lost (Nopwasky) for the year. It is what it is. It’s a game,” said Krause.
After a lengthy delay tending to Nopwasky’s injury, Cole Parker drove in a run with a sacrifice fly ball to center field. A second run scored on Cory Ashby’s ground out to first base.
Hunter Cottrell followed with a two-run double. Quintin Smith was safe on a mishandled infield ground ball, and Beiler made the most of the miscue with an RBI single.
Oakland loaded the bases, but Pegg escaped any more damage with a strikeout.
The runs kept adding up for the Oaks with four more — on just one hit — in the top of the fourth inning. Two hit batters and a walk loaded the bases.
Ashby’s ground out to second base scored the first run and Smith’s blast over the left field fence brought three more runs to the plate.
Oakland scored the final run on Ryan Valentine’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning.
“Their guys hit the ball well. They’re young and tough to contend with,” said Krause.
Carmichaels scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning.
Noah Mildren walked to open the inning and moved to third with one out with walks to Jim Sadler and Chuck Gasti. Pegg came through with a run-scoring single up the middle.
However, the Copperheads left the bases loaded with an infield pop and fly out to right field.
Carmichaels had a chance to score in the second inning, but the rally was stymied by a play at the plate.
Nate McCusker walked to start the inning and Alijah Varden entered the game as a courtesy runner. Jacob Rush’s sacrifice bunt was thrown away with Varden advancing to third and Rush to second.
A pitch to Mildren skipped to the fence and Varden broke for the plate. The throw to Rodriguez was in time for the tag on Varden.
Mildren struck out swinging, but Drake Long kept the inning alive when he was safe on an infield error. Rodriguez killed the drive with a fly out to center field.
The Copperheads only had two hits in the final three innings, but struck out five times.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but a passing shower rendered the field unplayable. The two days altered the list of available players, especially pitchers, for the Copperheads.
“We’ve had to contend with a lot of things. Until tonight, we’ve been hitting the ball well the past two weeks,” said Krause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.