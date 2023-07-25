CARMICHAELS — Oakland (Md.) rode a hot start to a 6-2 victory over host Carmichaels to stave off elimination and force a deciding third game in their Fayette County Baseball League best-of-three semifinal series Monday evening.
Ty Wickline pitched a six-hitter as the Oaks bounced back from a 16-12 Game 1 loss in Maryland on Sunday.
Game 3 was set to be played Tuesday evening back in Oakland.
The winner faces top-seeded M&R Transit in the best-of-5 championship series which is slated to begin Thursday at Hutchinson Field. M&R Transit swept Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 2-0, in the other semifinal series,
The Oaks scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second to chase Copperheads starting pitcher Joe Sabolek, who took the loss. It was in stark contrast to the last time Sabolek faced Oakland.
“We had a good start tonight, hit the ball well,” Oaks manager Craig Bosley said. “Actually, the gentleman shut us out the last time we faced him.”
Unfortunately for Carmichaels, Wickline’s performance mirrored the last time the left-hander faced the Copperheads late in the regular season.
“He beat us the other day, pitched five shutout innings against us,” Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause said. “We’ve got one earned run off him in 12 innings. You know what they say, momentum is only as good as the next day’s pitcher and that’s what happened. He did a great job for them.
“I thought we would hit him better after seeing him the first time but he just mixes his pitches so well. A lot of credit to him. The kid threw a great game.”
Luis Rodriguez, who had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases for Oakland, reached on an error to lead off the game and Alex Beiler bunted him to second. After Chris Green walked the Oaks pulled off a double steal and both runners scored on Hunter Cottrell’s hard-hit, bad-hop double to left. Zach Hallenback’s RBI single made it 3-0.
In the second inning Oakland got a one-out single from Rodriguez, a walk by Beiler and a two-run double by Green to go up 5-0, prompting Krause to call on Garrett Woodburn to relieve Sabolek, who allowed three earned runs on five hits with two walks and no strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
“The big key was they came out and just hammered us early,” Krause said.
Woodburn limited Oakland to one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
“You can’t say enough about what he’s done,” Krause said of Woodburn. “He’s been great. He’s worked really hard. He comes on the mound when it’s 5-0 and kept us in the game. He did a fantastic job.”
Oakland scored its lone run off Woodburn in the third inning. After a diving play by Carmichaels first baseman Nick Ricco resulted in the second out, Clay Mattolic doubled to right-center and scored on Conner O’Brien’s single up the middle to make it 6-0.
Woodburn got some help from catcher Marco Gambino who gunned down two would-be base stealers to squash potential Oakland rallies.
“He goes to West Liberty,” Krause said of Gambino. “He’s athletic and does a great job back there.”
Wickline, who played for Waynesburg University, kept the Copperheads off the scoreboard until the fifth inning when Hunter Hamilton hit a solo home run to left.
Carmichaels pushed across one more run in the seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Luke Camden ripped a one-out double to right, advanced to third as Anthony Romero reached on an error and scored when Jim Sadler was ruled out on a close play at first base.
Wickline got Gavin Pratt to pop out to end it.
“He doesn’t throw hard but he’s very crafty,” Bosley said of Wickline. “He has a slider and a curveball and is able to keep batters off-balance.”
Besides Hamilton’s homer and Camden’s double, Carmichaels’ only other hits were singles by Sadler, Drake Long, Marco Gambino and Romero.
“Six hits in a game is not going to cut it, especially when we had 18 yesterday,” Krause said referring back to the Copperheads’ Game 1 win.
“The first game was one of the best wins we’ve had in a long time. We went down there with 11 guys, didn’t expect a whole lot and played our butts off, played a great game and hit the ball like crazy.”
Oakland wound up with nine hits in Game 2, including a double and a single by Ryan Valentine.
Bosley liked his team’s chances in Game 3.
“We have some momentum and we’ll be at home,” he said. “Pitching is the name of the game right now because everybody’s staff is kind of worn down playing back-to-back-to-back games. But we should have a starter ready for tomorrow and then I’ve got some crucial guys set to come in so I’m prepared.”
“It comes down to a rubber match and I’m not surprised by that,” Krause said. “We’ve gone back and forth with these guys.
“So saddle up and play Game 3 tomorrow.”
