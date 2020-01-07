One year ago, questions were swirling around the Steelers concerning the character of the team’s superstars. The 2019 squad clearly showed it had nothing but character with its lack of drama and endless supply of fortitude in the face of almost unparalleled hardship caused by injury.
So, while this past spring and summer was all about if the guys in the locker room could hold themselves to an elevated level of responsibility, the upcoming months are more about what the management can do to reward the effort and sacrifices of the roster. This was a squad that worked its collective butt off. However, as the past 17 weeks showed, you can work as hard as possible, but if you can’t put your stars on the field consistently, it just doesn’t matter.
With the defense seemingly re-established as one of the best in the NFL, the offseason attention has turned to the offense, especially the backfield. For years, the Steelers were powered by one of the top offenses in the league that featured a slew of weapons that was the envy of any offensive coordinator. Now, management has to decide whether it’s time to completely turn the page on the Roethlisberger/Bell/Brown era, or can they slap some spackle on the holes in the offense to go along with the young, dynamic defense.
One year after the team thought it had found the answers for the departed Bell and Brown, their presumptive replacements are coming off a less-than-impressive campaign. James Conner managed to gather just 464 yards on 116 carries over 10 games, several of which ended early. He added 34 catches for 251 yards.
When he was on the field and healthy, Conner was as explosive and tough to bring down as he looked during his breakout 2018 season. But, again, if you aren’t on the field, you just can’t be productive. So, after two years of injury concerns, is it time to cut ties with the ultra-popular star? If so, where does the team go from here?
With no first round pick thanks to the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, the team could be willing to use its second-round selection to perhaps find its next lead back. I actually like the depth at the position and think the team could find its next top ball carrier at the No. 52 pick. It wouldn’t surprise me if either Alabama back Najee Harris or Clemson star Travis Etienne could be available at those spots, especially if teams overdraft quarterbacks or either has a less-than-stellar combine performance.
While the ultra-popular JuJu Smith-Schuster was spending time injured and underachieving, James Washington was looking more and more like the deep threat the team thought he could be coming out of Oklahoma State. Unlike the running back spot, I think the team has all the talent it needs to trot out a potent and productive wide receiver corps. It just needs to reshuffle the cards a bit.
Moving JuJu from the slot to the top spot just didn’t work. With no Antonio Brown on the other side to draw attention, the bigger, slower Smith-Schuster had trouble getting open. In my opinion, moving No. 19 back to the slot and having speedy threats in Washington and Diontae Johnson on the outside should reopen that middle and hopefully lead to a resurgence.
Lastly, and most importantly, what about the quarterback spot? Big Ben says he’s coming back. Some experts, like Chris Mortensen, have made indications that it might not be an absolute certainty that No. 7 suits up again.
However, it has been shown in the past that Roethlisberger has just as much, if not more, influence on offensive personnel moves as Mike Tomlin. There’s no question he outranks Randy Fichtner in that department. If Ben says he is coming back, the team will do everything possible to keep him happy until he simply can’t sling it any more.
Talk has started to bubble up about this year’s crop of free agent signal callers. However, with plenty of funds needed to sign up young defensive playmakers like Bud Dupree and Javon Hargrave, I honestly believe it will be Roethlisberger or Rudolph starting next year under center.
So, here’s to putting another Steelers season in the books. It was a memorable 2019 to be sure. Here’s to a 2020 campaign that is just as memorable, but much more successful.
