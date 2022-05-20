Hunter-Trapper Independent Study Course
NOTE: Must be 11 years old to register. Students must attend the two- to three-hour class to be tested and certified. Students must study entire course content on own online, taking about 8-10 hours to complete.
Successful Turkey Hunting
Online registration only; must be at least age 11 to register. Prior to attending, you should complete the independent study part of this program online. If you don’t want to study online, please telephone the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) to request a copy of our “Successful Turkey Hunting Student Manual.”
Fairbank Rod and Gun Club Sporting Clays
Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Successful Furtaking
Prior to attending the one-day class, all students must complete the independent study part of the training by clicking on the link “Successful Furtaking Student Manual” on the website at www.pgc.state.pa.us.
If not online, please telephone the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) to request a printed version of the manual.
Successful Bowhunter-Ed Classes
NOTE: All the online Pennsylvania Bowhunter Education Course must be completed before registering for Successful Bowhunting.
The online bowhunter education course (Pennsylvania Bowhunter Education Course) and Successful Bowhunting field day to complete the requirements for bowhunter education.
2021-22 Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits
WOODCHUCKS (GROUNDHOGS): Dec. 13-June 30, 2022. No limit.
CROWS: July 2-April 10, 2022, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. No limit.
STARLINGS AND ENGLISH SPARROWS: No closed season, except during the regular firearms deer season. No limit.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored hunters 16 and under – April 23, 2022. Only 1 spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt. Hunting hours end at noon.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): April 30-May 31, 2022. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From April 30-May 14, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 16-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
DEER, ANTLERLESS (Military Bases): Hunting permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
2021-22 Furbearer Hunting Seasons
COYOTES: No closed season. Unlimited. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without wearing orange. During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.
OPOSSUM, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: No closed season, except during the firearms deer season. No Sunday hunting. No limits.
2021-22 Falconry Seasons
SQUIRRELS (combined): Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (6 daily, 18 possession).
BOBWHITE QUAIL Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (8 daily, 24 possession).
RUFFED GROUSE Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (2 daily, 6 possession).
COTTONTAIL RABBITS Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (4 daily, 12 possession).
SNOWSHOE OR VARYING HARES Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (1 daily, 3 possession).
RINGNECK PHEASANTS (Male or Female combined) Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (2 daily, 6 possession).
No open season during the regular firearms deer season.
No hunting on Sundays.
No open season on other wild birds or mammals.
