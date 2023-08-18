TROUT UNLIMITED BANQUET
Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited will renew its tradition of an annual fundraiser banquet on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Hugo’s Restaurant, 687 National Pike W, Brownsville, PA 15417. Doors open 5 p.m. Fishing tackle, sporting art, and outdoor gear. Deadline for ticket purchase is Sept. 4. For tickets call Eugene Gordon, 724-277-8688.
TRAP, SKEET AND WOBBLE SHOOTING AT FAYETTE GUN CLUB
The Fayette Gun Club is having trap, skeet and wobble shooting at its facility at 1435 Gun Club Road, Uniontown every Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. or last shooter.
Cost is $5 per round for members and $6 for non-members. For more information contact Terry at 724-366-1831.
HUNTER-TRAPPER INDEPENDENT STUDY COURSE
NOTE: Must be 11 years old to register. Students must attend the two- to three-hour class to be tested and certified. Students must study entire course content on own online, taking about 8-10 hours to complete.
SUCCESSFUL TURKEY HUNTING
Online registration only; must be at least age 11 to register.
Prior to attending, you should complete the independent study part of this program online. If you don’t want to study online, please telephone the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) to request a copy of our “Successful Turkey Hunting Student Manual.”
SUCCESSFUL FURTAKING
Prior to attending the one-day class, all students must complete the independent study part of the training by clicking on the link “Successful Furtaking Student Manual” on the website at www.pgc.state.pa.us.
If not online, please telephone the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) to request a printed version of the manual.
FAIRBANK ROD AND GUN CLUB SPORTING CLAYS
Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
SUCCESSFUL BOWHUNTER-ED CLASSES
NOTE: All the online Pennsylvania Bowhunter Education Course must be completed before registering for Successful Bowhunting.
The online bowhunter education course (Pennsylvania Bowhunter Education Course) and Successful Bowhunting field day to complete the requirements for bowhunter education.
FINAL 2023-24 HUNTING SEASONS AND BAG LIMITS
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license — Sept. 9-23 (6 daily, 18 in possession limit after first day).
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Sept. 9-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29, 2024 (6 daily, 18 possession).
RUFFED GROUSE: Oct. 14-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24 and Dec. 11-23 (2 daily, 6 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license – Sept. 30-Oct. 14 (4 daily, 12 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail): Oct. 14-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29, 2024 (4 daily, 12 possession).
PHEASANT: Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license – Oct. 7-14 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
PHEASANT: Oct. 21-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29, 2024 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
BOBWHITE QUAIL: Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-March 30, 2024. No limit. There is no open season for the taking of bobwhite quail in the Letterkenny Army Depot Bobwhite Quail Recovery Area.
HARES (SNOWSHOE RABBITS) OR VARYING HARES: Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2024, statewide (1 daily, 3 possession).
WOODCHUCK (GROUNDHOG): July 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24 and Dec. 11-June 29, 2024. No limit.
CROW: Aug. 24-March 24, 2024, on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. No limit.
STARLING AND ENGLISH SPARROW: No closed season, except during the regular firearms deer season. No limit.
WILD TURKEY (Male or Female): WMU 2B – Oct. 28-Nov. 17 and Nov. 22-24; WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E – Oct. 28-Nov. 4; WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C – Oct. 28-Nov. 11; WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E – Oct. 28-Nov. 11 and Nov. 22-24; 5B – Oct. 31-Nov. 2; WMUs 5A, 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored hunters 16 and under – April 27, 2024. Only 1 spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt. Hunting hours end at noon.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): May 4-31, 2024. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From May 4-18, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 20-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Sept. 16-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19 and Nov. 20-24. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMU 5B): Sept. 30-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12 and Nov. 13-17. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Oct. 14-Nov. 4. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 14-21. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 19-21, Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 18, Sunday Nov. 19 and Nov. 20-21. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4E and 5A): Nov. 25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Dec. 2. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D): Nov. 25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Dec. 9. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 16-30. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK, LATE: Dec. 30-Jan. 6, 2024. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Sept. 16-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24 and Dec. 26-Jan. 27, 2024. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license. One antlered deer per hunting license year.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Sept. 30-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-17 and Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 14-21. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 19-21. Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only, with required antlerless license. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Nov. 25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Dec. 9. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Dec. 26-Jan. 27, 2024. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS EXTENDED REGULAR FIREARMS (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Dec. 26-Jan. 27, 2024. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS (Military Bases): Hunting permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
FINAL 2023-24 FURBEARER HUNTING SEASONS
COYOTE: No closed season. No limit. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without wearing orange. During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.
FOX: Oct. 21-Feb. 17, 2024. No limit. Sunday hunting permitted.
RACCOON: Oct. 21-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Feb. 17, 2024. During the firearms deer season, may only be hunted from ½ hour after sunset to ½ hour before sunrise. No limit.
OPOSSUM, STRIPED SKUNK and WEASEL: No closed season. During the firearms deer season, may only be hunted from ½ hour after sunset to ½ hour before sunrise. No Sunday hunting with the exceptions of Nov. 12, Sunday Nov. 19 and Nov. 26. No limits.
BOBCAT (WMUs 2A, 2B, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Jan. 6-31, 2024. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
PORCUPINE: Oct. 7-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 27, 2024. (3 daily, season limit of 10).
FINAL 2023-24 TRAPPING SEASONS
MINK and MUSKRAT: Nov. 18-Jan. 7, 2024. No limits.
COYOTE, FOX, OPOSSUM, RACCOON, STRIPED SKUNK and WEASEL: Oct. 21-Feb. 18, 2024. No limits.
COYOTE and FOX, CABLE RESTRAINTS (Statewide): Dec. 26-Feb. 18, 2024. No limits. Participants must pass cable restraint certification course.
BEAVER (Statewide): Dec. 16-March 31, 2024 (Limits vary depending on WMU).
BOBCAT (WMUs 2A, 2B, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 16-Jan. 7, 2024. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
FISHER (WMUs 1B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 16-31. One fisher per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
RIVER OTTER (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2F, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4E): Feb. 10-17, 2024. One river otter per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
FINAL 2023-24 FALCONRY SEASONS
SQUIRRELS (combined): Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-March 30, 2024 (6 daily, 18 possession).
BOBWHITE QUAIL Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-March 30, 2024 (No limit).
RUFFED GROUSE Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-March 30, 2024 (2 daily, 6 possession).
COTTONTAIL RABBIT Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-March 30, 2024 (4 daily, 12 possession).
SNOWSHOE OR VARYING HARES Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-March 30, 2024 (1 daily, 3 possession).
PHEASANT (Male or Female combined): Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-March 30, 2024 (2 daily, 6 possession).
MINK, MUSKRAT, FOX, OPOSSUM, RACCOON, STRIPED SKUNK and WEASEL Sept. 1-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-March 30, 2024 (No limits).
2023-24 MIGRATORY GAME BIRD SEASONS AND BAG LIMITS
DUCKS:
North Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 7-21, and Nov. 14-Jan. 6. South Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 7-14, and Nov. 21-Jan. 20. Northwest Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 7-Dec. 2, and Dec. 26-Jan. 6. Lake Erie Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Nov. 6-Jan. 13.
Total Duck Bag Limits: 6 daily, 18 in possession of any species, except for the following restrictions: daily limit may not include more than 4 mallards including no more than 2 hen mallards, 2 black ducks, 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 2 canvasbacks, 1 pintail, 4 sea ducks; including no more than 3 eiders and no more than 1 female eider, 3 long-tailed ducks, and 3 scoters. Daily limit for scaup varies; see below. Possession limits are three times the daily limits.
Scaup Bag Limits:
North Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 7-21 and Nov. 14-Dec. 14; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 15-Jan 6. South Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 7-14 and Nov. 21-Dec. 28; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 29-Jan. 20. Northwest Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 7-Nov. 22; 2 scaup daily, Nov. 23-Dec. 2 and Dec. 26-Jan. 6. Lake Erie Zone: 2 scaup daily, Nov. 6- Nov. 28; 1 scaup daily, Nov. 29-Jan. 13.
Mergansers: 5 daily, 15 in possession
Coots: 15 daily, 45 in possession.
CANADA GEESE (includes WHITE-FRONTED GEESE):
Resident Population Goose Zone (RP)
All of Pennsylvania except for the Atlantic Population zone. Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); and Oct. 28-Nov. 24, Dec. 11-Jan. 20, and Feb. 2-Feb. 24 (5-goose daily bag limit in latter 3 segments).
Atlantic Population Zone (AP)
The area east of SR 97 from Maryland State Line to the intersection of SR 194, east of SR 194 to intersection of US Route 30, south of US Route 30 to SR 441, east of SR 441 to SR 743, east of SR 743 to intersection of I-81, east of I-81 to intersection of I-80, south of I-80 to New Jersey state line. Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); and Nov. 18-24 and Dec. 7-Jan. 20 (3-goose daily bag limit in latter two segments).
BRANT (All Zones): Oct. 14-Nov. 17. 1 daily, 3 in possession.
LIGHT GEESE (Snow Geese and Ross’ Geese):
Atlantic Population Zone:
Regular: Oct. 2-Jan. 27, 25 daily, no possession limit.
Conservation Order: Jan. 29 – April 26; 25 daily, no possession limit.
Resident Population Zone:
Regular: Oct. 24-Feb. 24; 25 daily, no possession limit.
Conservation Order: Feb. 26 – April 26; 25 daily, no possession limit.
HARLEQUIN DUCKS, and TUNDRA and TRUMPETER SWANS: No open season.
Junior Days:
Sept. 23; Open to junior hunters and mentored youth hunters who hold a current valid junior or mentored license when properly accompanied, for ducks, mergansers, gallinules and coots, and Canada geese as permitted. Same daily bag limits as regular season. Hunting hours to close at sunset.
Junior, Veteran and Active Duty Military Days:
In Lake Erie Zone; Oct. 28; in Northwest Zone, Dec. 16; in North Zone, Nov. 4; and in South Zone, Nov. 11. Open to junior hunters and mentored youth hunters under the age of 16, when properly accompanied; veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code); and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) for ducks, mergansers, gallinules and coots, and Canada geese as permitted. Same daily bag limits as regular season.
Veteran and Active Duty Military Days:
In Lake Erie Zone; Jan. 20; in Northwest Zone, Jan. 13; in North Zone, Jan. 13; and in South Zone, Jan. 27. Veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code); and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) for ducks, mergansers, gallinules and coots, and Canada geese as permitted. Same daily bag limits as regular season.
DOVES: Sept. 1-Nov. 24, and Dec. 19-Jan. 6. 15 daily, 45 in possession.
WOODCOCK: Oct. 14-Nov. 24, and Dec. 11-20. 3 daily, 9 in possession.
WILSON’S SNIPE: Oct. 14-Nov. 24, and Dec. 11-20. 8 daily, 24 in possession.
GALLINULES: Sept. 1-Nov. 21. 3 daily, 9 in possession.
VIRGINIA AND SORA RAILS: Sept. 1-Nov. 21. Bag limits by single species or in the aggregate; 3 daily, 9 in possession.
CLAPPER AND KING RAILS: No open season.
No hunting on Sundays with the exceptions of Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26.
No open season on other wild birds or mammals.
To request to have an item added to the Outdoors Calendar or to send a digital image of your harvested bear, deer or turkey photo for possible publication please email hssports@heraldstandard.com.
