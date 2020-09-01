Tennis and golf will join the rest of fall sports in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) in being postponed until spring in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The PAC Presidents’ Council voted on Wednesday to postpone all fall intercollegiate athletic competition to 2021, based on the NCAA’s Division III Administrative Committee announcement on Aug. 20 recommending that member schools not compete in the fall term to avoid potential increased health and safety risks.
The PAC, which includes Waynesburg University, previously had voted to push “high contact risk” and “medium contact risk” sports (football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country) to the spring.
The PAC considered moving men’s and women’s outdoor track & field — considered a “low contact risk” sport by the NCAA — from spring to this fall but did not follow through on that proposal.
The PAC had already announced that all winter sports (men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track and field) would also be postponed until after Jan. 1.
