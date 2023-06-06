CALIFORNIA — Twenty-three years ago Nikki (Gasti) Onderko and Amy (Steich) Witt became teammates on the fledgling University of Pittsburgh softball team.
Witt graduated from Connellsville in 1998 after a stellar career in basketball and softball, and was part of the Lady Panthers’ first recruiting class. Onderko graduated from Carmichaels a year later and matriculated with Janelle (Pepe) Deal, Witt’s former teammate, to Oakland to play softball.
The two crossed paths a quarter of a century later on Wednesday afternoon, May 31 at Cal U’s Lilley Field as interested bystanders for the WPIAL Class A softball championship. Witt to watch her niece Mia Preuhs, Union’s starting pitcher, and Onderko to call pitches for daughter Bailey Barnyak, the Lady Mikes’ starting pitcher.
“I mentioned to (Carmichaels coach) Dave Briggs at practice Monday about (Amy),” said Onderko. “I’m excited for Amy and her niece because she was an old teammate.”
Preuhs and her Union teammates successfully defended their WPIAL Class A title with a 10-8 victory against the Lady Mikes. Preuhs, a sophomore, struck out 11 and walked five, while Barnyak had 10 strikeouts, walked seven and hit one batter.
The softball title continued an impressive run for the Union girls after winning the WPIAL and PIAA basketball titles.
Witt helped the Lady Falcons win the WPIAL Class AAA title in 1997 and advance to the PIAA semifinals. Connellsville was WPIAL runner-up to Hempfield and lost to Parkland in the PIAA final in 1998.
Onderko was a key member of Carmichaels’ last WPIAL titles in 1997 and 1998, and pitched the Lady Mikes to a perfect season and a PIAA Class AA title in 1998.
“I remember Amy being a fun teammate,” said Onderko. “I was pretty close with that class. We became fast friends.”
Onderko was also interested in East Carolina University, but trips to both campuses led her to Oakland.
“We went to go eat (on her visit to Pitt). The coach made an offer and I said yes,” explained Onderko.
The early days of Pitt softball in the Big East Conference were not very successful in the win-loss column.
“It was tough. Sure it was, to come from a program that was winning. I knew going in it was a start of something (new),” said Onderko.
Witt shared similar memories.
“Those days were interesting. We learned a lot about perseverance,” said Witt. “The facilities weren’t quite what they are now. They definitely improved the facilities since then.
“We were the first class. A couple transfers came with Nikki’s and Janelle’s class. We were a very tight-knit group. It was a fun experience.”
Witt appreciates the role she and her former teammates had in the formation of the softball program.
“We were super competitive. We were the building blocks of what the program became,” said Witt. “(It was) definitely neat. Nikki coming from Carmichaels and me coming from Connellsville, it was one of those rivalries that never was.
“We learned to cheer for one another and eventually become teammates.”
Bailey Barnyak didn’t start out to be a softball player. She was gymnast until a couple years ago.
“We started out dancing, and then mommy and me gymnastic classes. She was pretty good at it,” Onderko said of her daughter. “She was a competitive gymnast for 11 years. She was always upside down.
“She spent 22 hours a week in a gym. She was stronger than I could ever be.”
Injuries and the coronavirus pandemic altered Barnyak’s athletic future.
“She had a few injuries, little things, prior to Covid. She fell off the bar (and injured her lower back),” explained Onderko. “Bailey came to me and said I don’t think I want to do this anymore.
“After Covid, she wondered ‘what am I going to do. That’s all I know how to do.’”
Onderko advised her daughter, “You can do anything. I’ll support you.”
Barnyak decided to follow her mother’s footsteps and given her first-season success, appears to have made the right move. She started softball in seventh grade and hasn’t looked back.
“Now, on the 25th anniversary (of the last WPIAL title), she has the potential to follow in my footsteps,” said Barnyak.
Onderko calls the pitches for her daughter as a member of the coaching staff.
“Sometimes I think it is harder on me. I get really nervous, more than when I pitched,” said Onderko. “I don’t think she gets it as a 15-year-old freshman.
“I find it really special and amazing. I hope one day she thinks it’s cool.”
Preuhs was that freshman pitcher a year ago, winning the WPIAL title. Witt gave her a word or two of encouragement last year, and expected to do the same once again.
“I’m hoping she’s sitting down there really nervous because when you’re nervous, you’re generating some of that energy and go out on the field and just compete,” said Witt. “There’s a little more pressure (since Union is the defending champion).
“She’s a competitor and comes from a very competitive school district.”
And, being able to experience the title game not only with her niece and family, but with a former teammate, was a special afternoon for Witt.
“Now, fast forward, all these years later and see Mia play last year, you don’t you really lose that competitive edge and the love of the game. It’s really great to see all these people out here for the love of softball,” explained Witt, adding, “It’s really neat I get to experience it with my niece and now get to see an old college teammate experience it with her daughter.
“I see how special it is.”
