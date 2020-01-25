The Rams' Chris Peccon topped 1,000 career points Friday night as Ringgold remained in the Section 3-AAAA playoff race with a 71-34 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central.
Peccon needed 21 points heading into the game and scored his final two points, his 21st and 22nd, of the game on a layup in the fourth quarter.
The game was close after the first quarter, but the Rams (4-3, 11-6) pulled away to a 35-19 halftime lead. The home team outscored the Raiders (1-6, 7-10) in the second half, 36-15.
Luke Wyvratt added 18 points for the Rams.
Lucas Garber scored nine points for Waynesburg Central.
Section 3-AAAA
Waynesburg Central 12-7-7-8 -- 34
Ringgold 13-22-15-21 -- 71
Waynesburg Central: Lucas Garber 9. Ringgold: Chris Peccon 22, Luke Wyvratt 18. Records: Waynesburg Central (1-6, 7-10), Ringgold (4-3, 11-6).
