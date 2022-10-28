If anything in nature rivals the colors of the autumn landscape, it’s the gaudy plumage of the male “rooster” ring-necked pheasant.
To older hunters who grew up hunting pheasants on the region’s hilly farms, a rooster bursting out of frost-burnt corn rows over a pointing dog is the ultimate outdoor encounter, and in some ways just a memory. Truly wild ringnecks were common here in the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Pheasants thrived on every farm in the lowlands, and in any neglected weed field or fencerow. The ring-necked rooster’s crowing in spring was as well known as the song of a robin.
But over the last several decades, wild ringnecks have all but disappeared — not just around here but across all of Pennsylvania and other Mid-Atlantic states where they were once common.
Many theories try to explain the wild ringneck’s demise. Many hunters blame predators like hawks and foxes. Others cite the string of bad winters that gripped the region in the mid-1970s.
Neither of those factors, though, impacted pheasants in such a widespread and continuous way as changing land use patterns and agricultural practices across the same span of time. Much former pheasant habitat has been converted to urban sprawl, and economic realities press farmers to cultivate land more intensely than in the pheasant’s heyday, leaving little room for nesting, rearing broods, or winter cover.
Pennsylvania’s wild pheasant-drain is even puzzling because the birds continue to thrive in prairie states like South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas, where tens of thousand of visiting hunters flock each fall to hunt wild western ringnecks.
But hunters here can still enjoy a vivid reminder of the ringneck’s former glory. The Pennsylvania Game Commission raises thousands of pen-reared pheasants on its game-farm facilities every year. The birds are released on lands open to public hunting where they are eagerly pursued by hunters and dogs.
From now through January the Game Commission will stock 235,000 pheasants, an increase from 221,000 stocked in 2021. The Commission’s Southwest Region, which includes Fayette and Greene counties, will get 51,350 birds stocked on state game lands, appropriate state park lands, and on some private lands enrolled in Game Commission hunter access programs. Southwestern counties are slated for more stocked pheasants than any other region in the state.
A map showing pheasant stocking locations and a weekly schedule of releases is available on the Game Commission’s website at www.pgc.pa.gov.
The pheasant hunting season opens Saturday, Oct. 22 and continues through Friday, Nov. 25, including Sundays Nov. 13 and 20. The season reopens Dec. 12-23, followed by a lengthy winter season Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023.
“We really enjoy hunting pheasants as a family,” said Dave Bates of Carmichaels. “We get together on the first day of the season and make it an event, a family reunion.”
Bates and his brothers Glenn and Chris are long-time pheasant hunters who have been through the ups and downs of the ringneck’s somber history.
“I am well pleased with what the Game Commission has done to keep pheasant hunting alive,” Bates said. “We like the way they are managing the game lands for pheasant hunting, and we are excited about the higher quality of stocked birds in recent years. The Commission’s birds now seem like wild pheasants, they fly better and are high quality. The Commission also is releasing them in a better planned schedule across the seasons.
“Sometimes their officers will stop by and have a cup of coffee with us on the tailgate,” Bates continued. “We always thank them and commend their efforts.”
The Game Commission’s pheasant rearing and stocking program was in dire trouble a few years ago. That’s because it’s expensive, consuming about $3 million of hunters’ general hunting license dollars every year. To continue the program, the Commission acknowledged in 2017 that it needed to charge hunters a special fee to hunt pheasants, to defray the cost of rearing and stocking.
Pheasant hunters are now required to purchase and carry a pheasant permit in addition to their general hunting license. The permit costs $26.97 but is free to junior hunters under 17. Senior lifetime license holders who acquired their lifetime license before May 13, 2017, are also exempt from the pheasant permit requirement. Game Commission revenue from the permit program was about $1.4 million in 2021.
“We hear some hunters complaining about the permit, but we love it,” Bates said. “This is keeping alive a tradition that we have valued as a family all our lives, and we’re happy to pay it.”
Bates and his brothers value the tradition so much that they often take youngsters along to introduce them to pheasant hunting.
“We take kids out because you can keep their attention with pheasants,” Bates said. “There’s fast-paced action when we get birds flying. You’re actively walking the whole time and there is no getting bored. Kids really enjoy that the dogs let them know when a pheasant is going to flush.
“But it’s not all about fun. We teach gun safety and respect for game and the land. That’s how we learned it, and we’re passing it on.”
