Corey Wise was one of the best all-around players on the area’s best Class 1A football teams this past season.
Wise helped lead West Greene to first place in the Tri-County South Conference and an 8-3 overall record that included a WPIAL playoff loss.
Not bad for someone who was playing at three-quarters strength.
“It’s a shame we didn’t get to see Corey at full strength,” Pioneers coach Brian Hanson said. “He was probably at 75 percent all year.”
Wise and teammate Nathan Orndoff, both seniors, were named to the 2021 Pa. Football News Coaches Select All-State team.
Orndoff was having out outstanding year until suffering a season-ending injury during West Greene’s sixth game.
Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher and Belle Vernon senior Devin Whitlock, who were both named to the Class 4A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team, were also selected to the Coaches team. Whitlock was a first-team athlete and Gallagher was a second team athlete.
Wise was chosen at fullback and Orndoff as a tight end on the Class 1A team.
“Corey battled injuries all year and took a real bad ankle injury in our game against Carmichaels,” said Hanson of a game the Pioneers won at Kennedy Field, 41-20, that cleared the path to the conference title. “It’s even hurting him in basketball right now. But he toughed it through and had a real good year for us.”
Hanson praised Wise, who was a four-year starter, for his versatility.
“Corey is probably as well-rounded a back as you could find,” Hanson said. “I don’t see too many guys at the small school level that can block, run and catch as well as he can. He’s a multi-dimensional kid who we played at fullback and tailback. He was really good on defense, too, at middle linebacker. He did a really good job for us.”
Wise was a player teammates followed, according to Hanson.
“Corey’s a quiet kid who’s a good leader by example,” Hanson said. “He’s always ready to go. You can trust him with the game plan in place to understand how to get the right kids in the right position. Just an all-around good football player. He’ll definitely be a kid that’s hard to replace.”
Hanson pointed to Orndoff’s injury as one of the main reasons the Pioneers fell in the playoffs.
“Nathan was having a phenomenal year up until that same Carmichaels game and then he tore his ACL in the first series of the second half,” Hanson said. “He was averaging about 35 yards a catch, just killing teams with big plays. He scored touchdowns. Wherever we would put Nathan at, he was a match-up nightmare, big tall kid, 6-3 with really good speed.
“We really felt his impact in our playoff game because Springdale was such a good, disciplined team and the thing about Nathan is he would usually take two defenders with him wherever he would go. It was really hard to key on (running back) Colin Brady and Corey when you had Nathan out there.”
Like Wise, Orndoff was an impact player on defense as well.
“He was a jack-of-all-trades kid,” Hanson said. “We’d line him up at defensive end, he played corner, he played outside linebacker. Whenever we were trying to shut down our opponent’s best player, we knew if we put Nathan in that kind of assignment he’d do the job.”
