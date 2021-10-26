West Greene scored 34 points in the first quarter last Friday night for a 56-8 win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan to clinch the Tri-County South Conference title.
The Pioneers improve to 6-0 in the conference and 7-2 overall, and finish the regular season Friday at Mapletown. The Rockets slip to 1-5 in the conference and 1-8 overall.
Colin Brady had touchdown runs of 12, 4 and 20 yards in the first quarter. Wes Whipkey threw touchdown passes of 41 and 42 yards to Bryce Anderson. Corey Wise opened the scoring on a one-yard run, and the Pioneers also scored a safety.
Brady broke through the Jefferson-Morgan defense for a 94-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Billy Whitlach added a 22-yard scoring run in the quarter.
Brady finished with 185 yards rushing on only eight carries. Whipkey completed 5-of-6 passes for 100 yards. Anderson caught four passes for 94 yards.
Colt Fowler scored on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Rockets.
