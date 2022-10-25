Pioneers end J-M's playoff hopes; Mikes earn berth For the Greene County Messenger Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Greene rallied in the fourth quarter for a 32-22 Tri-County South Conference victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan that put an end to the Rockets' playoff chances.Cole Jones’ 27-yard touchdown pass to Ewing Jamison and Johnny Gilbert’s two-point run early in the fourth quarter gave J-M (2-4, 4-5) the lead at 22-21.The Pioneers (2-4, 2-7) regained the lead 21 seconds later on Colin Brady’s second 59-yard touchdown run of the game and Johnny Lampe’s two-point conversion. West Greene put the game away when Kevin Thompson kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:51 left.After a scoreless first quarter, Jefferson-Morgan took a 6-0 lead early in the second when Jones found Collin Bisceglia for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Jones completed 6-of-20 passes for 174 yards.West Greene responded with touchdown runs from Brady of 13 yards and Lampe of 1 yard with Thompson adding both extra points for a 14-6 halftime advantage.Bisceglia’s 7-yard touchdown run and Jones’ two-point pass to Houston Guseman gave the Rockets the lead in the third quarter. Brady responded with his first 59-yard touchdown run.Brady carried the ball 20 times for 218 yards. Lampe added 81 yards on 16 attempts and had one reception for 25 yards.The Pioneers had already been eliminated from playoff contention. Carmichaels 48, Bentworth 14 — The Mikes secured a Tri-County South Conference playoff berth with a road victory at Bentworth.Carmichaels improves to 4-2 in the conference and 6-3 overall. The Bearcats slip to 0-6 in the conference and 2-7 overall.The Mikes’ Alec Anderson completed 16-of-23 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns passes. He had scoring passes of 20, 30 and 65 yards to Tyler Richmond and 24 to Brandon Yekel.Richmond had a huge game with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown, plus seven receptions for 278 yards. Peyton Schooley had touchdown runs of 7 and 36 yards.Benjamin Hayes returned a kickoff 80 yards for one of Bentworth’s touchdowns. Vitali Daniels found Christopher Harper open for a 23-yard scoring pass.Daniels completed 10-of-19 passes for 123 yards. Hayes caught four passes for 35 yards.Sto-Rox 50, Waynesburg Central 7 — The Vikings (6-0, 6-2) clinched sole possession of the Century Conference title with a win over the visiting Raiders (0-5, 0-9).Waynesburg’s points came on Austin Surber’s touchdown reception and Ryon McCartney’s PAT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.