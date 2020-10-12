In a game where Owen Petrisek broke a school offensive record, it was his play on defense last Friday night that secured a wild 48-40 victory over visiting West Greene in Tri-County South Conference action.
Petrisek's tackle of the Pioneers' Colin Brady in the backfield on fourth down at the Bearcats' 15-yard line with just over a minute left in the game secured the win.
Trent Cavanaugh scored the game-winning touchdown for Bentworth (2-3, 2-3) on a 47-yard touchdown after Brady's 65-yard scoring run and two-point conversion made the score, 41-40.
Petrisek was a one-man wrecking crew on the Bearcats' offense after scoring on runs of 29, 3 and 54 yards and throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Vitali Daniels in the first quarter and grabbing a 24-yard touchdown pass from Seth Adams in the second quarter.
Petrisek's performance ran his career all-purpose yardage to 4,003 to break the school record.
Adams threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Richardson in the fourth quarter.
But, despite Petrisek's individual performance, West Greene (1-3, 1-3) cut a 26-0 deficit in the first quarter to 33-20 at halftime and 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Brady also had touchdown runs of 22 and 9 yards. Wes Whipkey added touchdown passes of 61 and 73 yards to Nathan Orndoff in the second quarter, and added a two-yard scoring run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.