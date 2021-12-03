West Greene swept through its Tri-County South Conference football schedule to finish in first place for the third time in four years.
Not surprisingly, it was the Pioneers who lead the way when the TCS All-Conference Team was announced recently.
West Greene put a conference-best nine players on the team and the Pioneers’ Brian Hanson was named the Coach of the Year.
Second-place Carmichaels was next in line with eight selections, California had seven and Mapletown followed with six. Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen and Avella each put three on the team.
West Greene’s group featured seven seniors: quarterback Wes Whipkey (6-foot-1, 205 pounds), running back/linebacker Corey Wise (5-10, 235), slot receiver/defensive back Hunter Hamilton (5-10, 185), wide receiver Dalton Lucey (5-9, 155), outside linebacker Bryce Anderson (5-9, 160) and defensive linemen Casey Miller (6-3, 290) and Tristan White (6-2, 315).
Two Pioneer sophomores, running back Colin Brady (6-2, 185) and defensive lineman Brian Jackson (5-9, 270), were also chosen.
Carmichaels put four seniors and four juniors on the squad. The seniors were led by quarterback/linebacker Trenton Carter (6-2, 190), who both rushed and passed for over 1,000 yards this season. Other seniors were wide receiver/running back/linebacker Michael Stewart (6-2, 185), halfback/linebacker Cody McCoy (5-10, 180) and tackle/defensive end Elijah Smith (6-6, 230).
Juniors on the team for the Mikes were tackle/defensive tackle Chris Mincer (6-2, 240), halfback/defensive end Parker Hyatt (6-1, 160), halfback/linebacker Alec Anderson (5-10, 165) and wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Richmond (6-0, 175).
Maples on the team were seniors quarterback/defensive back Max Vanata (6-1, 195) and wide receiver/defensive back Clay Menear (5-11, 165), juniors running back/defensive back/linebacker Landan Stevenson (5-10, 175), running back/wide receiver/linebacker Brody Evans (5-11, 185) and offensive lineman/linebacker Cohen Stout (6-1, 235), and sophomore running back/linebacker AJ Vanata (5-10, 205).
The three Rockets named were senior wide receiver/defensive back Colt Fowler (6-3, 190), junior quarterback/defensive back Cole Jones (5-11, 225) and running back/quarterback/defensive back Johnny Gilbert (5-9, 165) who was one of only two freshmen selected.
Following is the rest of the All-Conference Team.
California: seniors running back/defensive end/linebacker Damani Stafford (6-0, 231), tight end/linebacker Ethan Fike (6-1, 214) and quarterback/defensive back Hunter Assad (6-2, 178), juniors wide receiver/defensive back Caden Powell (6-1, 160), tight end/linebacker Aidan Lowden (6-0, 194), fullback/defensive end Addison Panepinto (5-8, 220) and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Tanner Pierce (6-3, 285).
Monessen: junior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Trevian Thompson (6-3, 295), sophomores middle linebacker Jermere Majors (6-1, 215), defensive end Jamar Bethea (6-0, 185), defensive lineman Daevon Burke (5-10, 215), freshman defensive lineman Daniel Dozier (5-11, 205).
Bentworth: seniors quarterbak Seth Adams (5-8, 165), safety Caleb Peternel (5-10, 170), defensive lineman Jamar Harper (5-9, 235).
Avella: senors quarterback/fullback/linebacker K.J. Rush (6-3, 250), running back/linebacker Noah Markle (6-0, 160), offensive lineman/defensive lineman Harrison Fischer (6-3, 360).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.