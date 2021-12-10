Jim Romanus is hoping to get back to normal in more ways than one this boys basketball season.
The West Greene coach has guided the Pioneers into the WPIAL playoffs for a school-record six years in a row, although all teams were invited to play in the postseason last season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was a disaster, not only because of COVID but I also had a small roster and we had injuries that lingered throughout the year from football,” said Romanus, who is in his 11th year as coach of the Pioneers and 45th year of coaching basketball overall.
What bothered Romanus most last season was his team’s style of play.
“The one thing we should get back to doing, which has always been a staple of mine except for last year, is we finally should be more physical again,” Romanus said. “Last year we weren’t. We just got pushed around.
“I think we’re getting back to the kind of basketball I like to see us play.”
Romanus does have his leading scorer returning in 6-foot-2 junior Ian Vandyne.
“Ian started last year and averaged about 10 points a game,” Romanus said. “He really worked hard in the offseason. He went to a couple camps, played in the Brownson House and in the Budd Grebb league, so he’s gotten a lot better.”
The Pioneers have a few other key pieces returning also, one from two seasons ago.
“Our roster remains small this year but I do have some of my football players back, they’re just banged up,” Romanus explained. “One of them who was a starter from last year, senior Wes Whipkey (6-1), will probably be out until January because he has a knee problem. Another senior, Corey Wise (5-10), who played as a sophomore but didn’t play last year, is back but he’s still a bit dinged up from football. Colin Brady (6-2), another football player with lingering injuries, is a sophomore who started some games for us last year.
“Corey and Colin are both playing right now, they’re just not at 100 percent yet. When Corey was a sophomore he had a couple real big games. He can shoot it, as can Vandyne. Brady is just a pure athlete.”
Romanus has a set starting five.
“For now, with Wes out, it will be Colin, Corey, Ian, senior Casey Miller (6-3 senior) and Kaden Shields (5-8), who’s a junior,” Romanus said. “Either Shields or Vandyne will be the point guard.
“Nathan Reed (5-9) is a junior who will play some, too.”
West Greene will also be relying on some underclassmen as other key players off the bench.
“I’ve got a bunch of freshman and some of them are pretty decent,” he said. “Two of them played a lot in the summer and have really come on well, Lane Allison and Patrick Durbin. They have some potential and they have a lot of support from home. Their folks really push them. Patrick plays AAU basketball and Lane’s a really good athlete.”
Romanus is hoping his team can extend its playoff streak to seven.
“I know everyone was invited last year but we’re proud of that record and want to see it continue,” said Romanus, whose squad will again play in Section 2-A with the top four teams qualifying for the postseason.
“Bishop Canevin will be one of the top teams in the state so they’re the obvious favorite, and Geibel has a lot of players coming back,” Romanus said. “Those are clearly the top two.
“As for the rest, Mapletown has some good kids back, Avella lost some good players but if they put it together they could be a threat. I really don’t know anything about what Propel Montour has.
“I think slots three through six are up for grabs.”
Romanus doesn’t want to make a prediction on how the Pioneers’ season will go.
“I don’t know how good we’re going to be,” Romanus said.
“I just want us to play physical and with a lot of energy. That’s what I’m looking for.”
