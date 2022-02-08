Ian Van Dyne made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left to lift visiting West Greene to a hard-fought 55-54 Section 2-A boys basketball victory over Mapletown on Saturday night.
The third-place Pioneers (4-4, 6-14) clinched a playoff spot with the win for the seventh straight season, extending their school record.
Mapletown (3-4, 8-7) slipped below West Greene into fourth place in the standings.
The Pioneers have become adept at winning close games.
"The six games we've won this year have come by a total of 20 points," Pioneers coach Jim Romanus pointed out.
West Greene trailed 54-50 with time winding down when Kaden Shields hit a jump shot to make it 54-52. The Pioneers immediately fouled with 6.8 seconds remaining and the Maples missed both foul shots.
Freshman Patrick Durbin grabbed the rebound for West Greene and quickly passed ahead to freshman Lane Allison deep in the corner. Romanus called timeout at that point with two seconds left. The Pioneers inbounded to Van Dyne who was fouled on a 3-point attempt.
"We ran a double isolation away and we popped Ian out off a screen from Casey (Miller)," Romanus explained.
Van Dyne stepped to the line and converted all three free throws to give West Greene a one-point lead.
Mapletown could not get a final shot off as time expired.
Van Dyne led the Pioneers with 16 points and Shields followed with 15 points.
Mapletown's Braden McIntire hit five 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points and Cohen Stout turned in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
It's the second time this season Van Dyne has scored the winning points in the final second. His offensive rebound and basket at the buzzer gave the Pioneers a 70-69 home win over Avella on Jan. 18.
"He also hit two free throws with three seconds to go at Propel Montour to ice that game," Romanus said.
"Ian is our best player. He's a basketball kid. I've got some basketball kids mixed in with some football kids. It's like oil and water. It's hard blending the two but so far we've been able to come up with combinations that have been successful.
"My older kids run the offenses better and they rebound better but they don't defend better. My younger kids defend better but aren't as good at rebounding, they have trouble running offenses but they just scrap so hard and they can make shots. It's an interesting mix."
The group as whole has gotten steadily better.
"We've improved a lot since the beginning of the season," Romanus said. "We play nine kids on varsity and they all contribute in their own way. We feel like our kids are maxing out in their efforts."
Winning close games isn't something that happens by accident for the Pioneers.
"We work on situations every day in practice, we're down one, we're up one, going to the foul line, half court, full court," said Romanus, who is assisted by Beau Jackson. "We practice that and luckily our kids have picked up on that."
West Greene hosted second-place Geibel Catholic on Tuesday and closes its regular season tonight at Avella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.