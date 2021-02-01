The West Greene rifle team posted five scores of 100-5x or better last Thursday afternoon for a 790-39x-784-49x non-section victory against Avella.
Charles Britt and Hanna Toth shared team medalist honors for the Pioneers with a score of 100-6x. Piper Whitlatch, Allexis Berdine and Emily Wise all finished with 100-5x.
Owen Hughes (98-5x), Gavin Tuason (97-5x), and Kameron Tedrow (95-2x) closed out the scoring for West Greene.
Abigail Best posted a perfect 100-10x for the Eagles. Alayna Walther (100-9x) and Samantha Bell (100-7x) were also on target for Avella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.