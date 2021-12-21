It had been a long time since West Greene defeated California in boys basketball.
Veteran Pioneers coach Jim Romanus said it had not happened during his current tenure at the school.
That all changed on the night of Dec. 14.
Junior guard Ian VanDyne scored 16 points, Casey Miller had a double-double and West Greene pulled out a stunning 44-42 win over host California in a non-section game.
According to records going back to 2003, the Pioneers' had lost at least 23 games in a row to the Trojans.
West Greene (1-2) led 20-16 at halftime. The Trojans (1-2) gained the lead briefly in the third quarter but the Pioneers battled back and took a 32-29 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers made just enough free throws down the stretch to protect the lead, though California’s Hunter Assad was able to toss up a desperation three-point attempt from near midcourt that fell short as time expired.
Miller finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Kaden Shields chipped in with 10 points for the Pioneers.
California’s Corey Frick scored a game-high 20 points and Assad followed with 13.
