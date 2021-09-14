Corey Wise rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns as West Greene defeated host Beth-Center, 38-30, in non-conference football action last Friday.
Colin Brady added 82 yards on the ground for West Greene (1-2), which rushed for 340 yards, and Wes Whipkey completed eight of 13 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Wise scored on a two-yard run and Kevin Thompson kicked the first of his three extra points to give the Pioneers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Ryan Bittner returned a blocked punt two yards for a score and Jonah Sussan ran in the two-point conversion to put the Bulldogs (0-2) in front, 8-7.
Dom Revi’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Stefan Day and Ethan Varesko’s two-point run in the second quarter gave the hosts a 16-7 lead.
The Pioneers surged to an 18-16 halftime lead on Wise’s two-yard TD run and two-point conversion run and Thompson’s impressive 45-yard field goal.
Beth-Center went back in front, 22-18, on Alston Csutoros’ one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
West Greene retook the lead later in the quarter, 32-22, on touchdown runs of 68 yards by Wise and 30 yards by Brady.
Csutoros’ three-yard touchdown run and Sussan’s two-point conversion rush got B-C to within 32-30.
Whipkey’s 30-yard TD pass to Nate Orndoff capped the scoring.
Orndoff had two catches for 36 yards and Dalton Lucy added two receptions for 25 yards
Revi completed seven of 13 passes for 160 yards for the Bulldogs. Tyler Berish had five catches for 93 years.
West Greene opens Tri-County South play at home Friday night with a key game against California.
