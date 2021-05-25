McMURRAY — West Greene, known for its dominance in softball, hasn’t had nearly the same amount of success in baseball.
The Pioneers had a chance to either repeat history or rewrite it Wednesday, May 19 at Peterswood Park, and much to coach Lenny Lohr’s delight, his boys did the latter, scoring seven runs in their last two at-bats to pull away for a 12-7 win over Sewickley Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs.
Afterward, the Pioneers (10-7) celebrated like they had won a state championship, mobbing each other and even taking a team picture. Who could blame them?
“It’s been a long time coming,” Lohr, in his first full season as head coach, said.
“It feels good to be the first team to do it,” said Corey Wise, who went 4-for-4 with a double, run and two RBI. “It’s special. I’ll always cherish it.”
It looked like the bottom of the first inning would be a simple one for Cougars starting pitcher Jordan Smith. He retired the first two Pioneers. Then, his opposite, Caleb Rice, singled, and Wise poked a single to center field for his first of four hits. Brayden Mooney singled home Rice for the game’s first run.
The Sewickley (7-6) offense came to life with three runs in its half of the third on singles by No. 9 hitter Spencer Bennett, leadoff hitter James Long and shortstop Adin Zorn.
The Pioneers cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third when Chase Blake scored Wise with a single, but the Cougars got the run back in the top of the fourth on Smith’s RBI groundout.
West Greene continued to fight, however. The Pioneers answered with two runs in their half of the fourth, scoring on an RBI double by Hunter Hamilton, and then tying the game at 4-4 on a two-out single by Rice.
Wise’s third hit — this one a double — scored Rice to put the Pioneers in front, 5-4.
Sewickley tied it in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Sajen Schuchert, making it 5-5. The Panthers took the lead when Nick Straka ripped a double to score Zorn.
In the bottom half, the Pioneers seemed undeterred, loading the bases against reliever Zorn with no outs. Lucy hit a fly ball to right field that was misplayed and three runs scored to give the Pioneers an 8-6 lead. Wise’s fourth hit made it 9-6, and West Greene scored three more runs in the sixth to pull away.
On the mound, Rice gave up seven runs but almost lasted seven innings, throwing 6 1/3 for the win before being pulled in favor of Lucy.
The Pioneers moved on to the quarterfinals. For Lohr, making school history is nice, but West Greene came to the playoffs to win more than just one game.
“We’d like to make some more noise,” he said. “We don’t just want to come here, we want to pick up a win.”
For now, however, West Greene will appreciate what the day meant. For Wise, this game tops all others.
“This is probably No. 1,” he said. “For sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.