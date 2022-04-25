PERRYOPOLIS — The Lady Commodores’ Nicole Palmer tossed another gem last Friday afternoon, allowing just one hit in Frazier’s 3-0 victory against Carmichaels in a key Section 3-AA softball game.
Palmer struck out 15, including the side in the third and fifth innings. The right-hander retired the first 13 batters she faced before Karissa Rohrer slapped a clean single into right field.
Palmer was unfazed, retiring the final eight batters. She recorded six strikeouts in the last eight outs.
“Nicole can spot the ball. She was attacking holes. She can throw it where I see it,” praised Frazier coach Don Hartman.
“That was the story of the game. She did a nice job,” said Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs. “We’ve been hitting the ball. We did not do a good job recognizing balls and strikes.”
While Palmer was setting down the Lady Mikes in order, her teammates threatened in the first two innings before finally breaking through in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Frazier had two hits in the first inning, but had a runner thrown out at third and stranded the other. The Lady Commodores’ Emi Bednar and Gracen Hartman singled with one out in the bottom of the second inning, but Allie Miller slid out of trouble with two fly ball outs.
After going down in order in the bottom of the third inning, Frazier finally cracked the scoreboard with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Frazier pieced together three hits and two walks to score three runs. Gracen Hartman drove in one run on a fielders’ choice, Jensyn Hartman singled home a run, and Maria Felsher walked a run home.
“If you told me we’d give up three runs, I would’ve taken that,” said Briggs. “We’re a young team. We’re still learning. We’re getting better.”
Miller settled in over the final two innings, retiring six of the final seven batters she faced. She allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out one. The Lady Mikes recorded eight outs on fly balls.
“She did her job. She’s very good,” Don Hartman said of Miller.
The Lady Commodores stranded seven runners, including the bases loaded in the fourth inning.
“That’s where we didn’t capitalize with some singles and open it up,” said Don Hartman.
Weather has played havoc with all teams, including Frazier and Carmichaels. The game was supposed to be played earlier in the season, but was repeatedly postponed because of foul weather.
The Lady Mikes go to 3-1 in the section and 5-2 overall. Frazier remains undefeated, improving to 5-0 in the section and 7-0 overall.
