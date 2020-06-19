The Carmichaels Copperheads will open the defense of their 2019 crown on Sunday, June 28, when the Fayette County Baseball League officially starts the 2020 season.
Carmichaels, which won its fourth consecutive and 14th overall league title last year, travels to German-Masontown Park to play the new team in the league, Masontown.
Mill Run, which lost to the Copperheads in last year’s final, is on the road against Mitch’s Bail Bonds at Charleroi’s Veterans Park.
The Fayette Raiders, the fifth team in the league, open their schedule on the road Tuesday, June 30, at Masontown. Carmichaels hosts Mitch’s Bail Bonds to close out play in June.
Dickie Krause manages the defending champion Copperheads. Ryan Encapera will again be at the helm for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Veteran Ray Orndorff manages Mill Run. Vince Dellapenna is the manager of the Fayette Raiders, and John Palmer manages Masontown, the new team in the league.
According to league president Encapera, there were a few hoops to jump through before games could be scheduled.
“We had to get the fields. Getting the fields was the tough part,” explained Encapera, adding, “Using one or two fields for all the games was on the table, but we didn’t get to that point.”
Mill Run has its own community field, as does Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Masontown also plays at a community park.
The Copperheads were able to secure Carmichaels’ high school baseball field, and the Fayette Raiders found a home at Redstone Field, the home site of Brownsville high school baseball.
Encapera was looking to add another team or two this year based on early inquiries.
“Other opportunities came up, so that didn’t materialize. We’d like to have more teams,” said Encapera.
Encapera said the teams they have are looking forward to returning to the field.
“We tried to get a sense of normalcy given the way things have been. It’s something to look forward to,” said Encapera. “County League baseball has been playing (for a long time). We wanted to keep carrying it on.
“The umpires are ready to go. That’s not a problem. They’re ready to work.”
The return to the field will be done under the guidelines outlined by health agencies.
“We will follow the CDC recommendations and guidelines for sports. We will make sure everyone is safe,” said Encapera. “We will make sure we have hand sanitizer for the guys. No post-game handshakes.”
Each of the five teams will play the other three times for a 12-game regular season schedule that closes on July 31. The fourth- and fifth-place teams have a play-in game on Aug. 2, with the best-of-three semifinals set to begin on Aug. 3.
The championship is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 7, depending on the length of the semifinal series.
Encapera expects the abbreviated 2020 season to feature good play and offer enough opportunities for the players to get some action.
“Each team will be solid. Actually, with the extra hitter and designated hitter, we can play 11 guys (nine on the field and two more at the plate),” added Encapera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.