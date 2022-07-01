There is plenty to get into this week in the world of pro wrestling, so let’s get going without any further ado.
WWE Money in the Bank
While the card is not officially set, WWE presents Money in the Bank (MitB) Saturday, July 2, on Peacock.
Announced so far the men’s MitB match features Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Omos and Sheamus while Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Asuka and Raquel Rodriguez have been announced for the women’s match.
The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE tag title against the Street Profits, United States champion Theory takes on Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey defends the Smackdown women’s title againt Natalya and Bianca Belair defends the Raw women’s title against Carmella.
Originally, Belair was to face Rhea Ripley, but she is out after surgery.
Ex-WWE refs pass away
Last weekend was not a good stretch for former legendary WWE referees.
On June 17, it was announced that Dave Hebner passed away.
Hebner’s greatest moment in pro wrestling took place on The Main Event on Feb. 5, 1988.
In a rematch from the WrestleMania III main event, Andre the Giant “defeated” WWF champion Hulk Hogan to end his four-plus years as champion.
Hebner was the assigned referee, but his “evil” twin brother Earl was hired by “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase to referee as part of a storyline “screwjob.”
Earl counted Hogan’s shoulders as down even though he kicked out before the count of two, let alone three.
Andre was named the new champion, and he surrendered the championship to DiBiase.
The title was held up and a single-elimination tourney was held at WrestleMania IV to crown a new champion, with “Macho Man” Randy Savage winning.
Dave Hebner transitioned into a roll behind the scenes a short time later while Earl would referee until 2005.
Dave also refereed the legendary classic between Savage, then the Intercontinental champion, and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at WrestleMania III.
Airing on Friday night on NBC, the live broadcast drew a 15.2 Nielsen rating and had 33 million viewers, both records for American televised wrestling which still stand today.
Then last Sunday afternoon, it was announced that Tim White passed away.
White was one of Andre’s closest confidants and was his handler on the road.
White’s most famous match was the brutal Hell in a Cell bout between The Undertaker and Mick Foley here in Pittsburgh in 1998.
He was injured in a Hell in a Cell match in 2002 between Triple H and Chris Jericho, and the injury all but ended White’s in-ring career.
White’s Bar, The Friendly Tap, would be the site of several skits over the years on WWE TV where fights would break out.
WWE’s creative mess catching up to itself
There is no doubt WWE is wringing the well dry.
On the June 17 Smackdown, Brock Lesnar returned and was named Roman Reigns’ challenger for SummerSlam in Nashville.
It will be the ninth time the pair have faced off at a WWE Special Event.
Originally, Reigns was to face Randy Orton, but he is out recovering from an injury.
So, what does WWE do?
It goes back to what feels like the only marquee match it can keep putting out.
WWE has no one to blame but itself for not having top stars to face Reigns.
For well over a decade now, WWE has looked to make its wrestlers equal and has not built up many new stars, if any.
WWE legal update
No less than seven law firms are now involved with the legal mess going on with WWE, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
Also, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
This Week in History, June 26
In 2001, A-Train (Albert) defeated Kane to win the Intercontinental title.
In 2005 at vengeance, Shawn Michaels defeated Kurt Angle in a rematch of their WrestleMania 21 classic.
