As the Trillium fade from our wooded hillsides Mother Nature is currently showing off her glory in a riotous display of purple Phlox and Wild Geranium.
The Geranium favor the edge of woodlands and trails and the Phlox tend to like the more open fields. Both bring forth a burst of color ad-mists all the new spring green that has exploded across our landscape.
Deeper in our woods the stage is being set for the annual display of the Mountain Laurel and then the grand finale of the native White Rhododendron which usually make their appearance in late June.
Closer to home the hybrid rhododendron in vivid purples, reds, white and even some yellows begin to grace our yards in mid-May and are truly spectacular. They are easy to grow, require a minimum of care and will provide color in your yard for years if not decades once planted. After that it’s the summer wildflower show and then the annual fall spectacular when the hillsides of Southwestern Pennsylvania explode in the Autumn Glory.
Speaking of wildflowers over the years we have stopped using chemicals on our lawn areas and have encouraged and enjoyed a bloom of spring flowers that carpet our yard with blue Forget-me-not and purple Ajuga. Hummingbirds and bees love these plants and best of all I don’t need to start mowing until late May saving energy costs and helping just a bit with pollution and less noise for my neighbors.
In our rear yard we have allowed the moss and wildflowers to dominate and again the moss has a green beauty and loves the shade as our canopy of trees over the years has given us a shady and cool backyard. With the moss we only have to mow a few times a season again saving work and energy costs.
As one drives along our streets and roads it’s easy to see we spend a lot of effort to keep everything mowed and I was wondering if we could save a lot of money and be kinder to our planet if we could mow less, plant more wildflowers and use the extra time to enjoy the beauty that nature has to offer. Trees, plants and wildflowers might be a better solution than lawns and have a better outcome to help mitigate the climate issue that looms in our future.
A number of articles in recent weeks have been encouraging on the climate issue as folks become more aware of the problem and may be willing to make small steps towards mitigation as a solution, perhaps as simple as planting trees and wildflowers.
The recent poll in the Herald-Standard last week as respects the 93% disenchantment with politicians perhaps shows that the public may be willing to look to other sources to solve our problems. The crisis must be well under way before we get solutions as it’s simply so easy to kick the can down the road on the climate issue.
A recent article in the National Underwriter indicates that billion-dollar climate disasters since 1980 have cost a total of over 2 trillion dollars and such disasters are expected to continue in the future. In response to the continued fires and storms, insurance rates will continue to rise. So far even these higher rates have had little effect as folks continue to build in harm’s way.
Just look at Florida, and the Southwest.
