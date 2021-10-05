While there weren’t any groundbreaking news tidbits in the world of pro wrestling, there is still some information to share.
AEW’s new signings
AEW has signed Bobby Fish and Lio Rush to deals.
Both are former NXT talents with Rush appearing on WWE TV for a while as well.
AEW continues to sign former WWE talents, and trust me, more are on the way soon.
Several readers have emailed asking about how many more talents will AEW bring on.
I can’t answer that question, but their roster is about to bust at the seams.
Talent is going to get lost in the shuffle and while AEW is in a good place right now, it has to be careful.
There is a buzz about the promotion right now, but there really is a fine line between the company staying hot after recently brining on CM Punk, Bryn Danielson and Adam Cole and the promotion hitting a wall.
It has to be smart, but there may be too many chefs in the kitchen, if you will, in terms of guys having a say-so in which direction the promotion goes.
WWE documentaries for sale?
One of the topics most approached by readers as of late is when will WWE air recently completed documents on Peacock.
Well, word leaked out Wednesday that WWE may be shopping the documentaries to other media outlets other than Peacock.
More on this when it is announced.
Sheamus out after surgery
It looks like Sheamus will be out of action for a period of time as he had surgery this week.
While WWE has not made an official announcement, it appears the procedure may have been done on his knows.
Impact debuting new title
Friday morning, Impact officially announced it is debuting a new title on the Bound For Glory preshow on October 23.
The title will be known as the Digital Media championship and the winner will be crowned in a six-way battle.
The six competitors will be determined over the next three weeks of Impact on AXS.
SummerSlam headed to the UK?
TalkSport reported that on WWE’s recent UK tour, it held talks about bringing the 2022 SummerSlam event to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
A boxing card in 2017 drew 78,000 fans to the venue.
Rumble to St. Louis
While talking about WWE PPV locations, the 2022 Royal Rumble show is taking place in St. Louis.
NBCU/YouTube TV extension
NBCUniveral and YouTube TV have agreed to a short extension of their agreement to keep airing NBC, the USA Network and other channels under the NBCU umbrella.
The two sides will continue to negotiate towards a long-term deal. Had the short-term agreement not come to be, those who subscribe to YouTube TV would not have access to Raw or NXT.
This Day in History, Oct. 3
In 1999, Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara left WWE as creative writers to take over the writing duties for WCW.
In 2005, Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle wrestled to a 30-minute time limit draw in an Iron Man match.
This week’s question
Why is there so much buzz about Cody Rhodes? He is average at best in the ring, as was his dad, and AEW gives him his own reality show. He also appeared on that game show last year on TNT. I wish he was off my TV. Craig, Uniontown.
You aren’t the only person to share similar feelings on Rhodes.
The thing is, if you are going to continue watching AEW, he will be on your TV.
Rhodes has an executive role in the company, and he has a lot of control in his storylines.
Sounds like his dad, which is what you said, to paraphrase, doesn’t it?
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
