It was a relatively slow week in the world of professional wrestling, so let’s work on trimming down on emails!
If Roman Reigns doesn’t defend against The Rock of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, who gets the title shot? And are there any other matches you feel are locks for Mania? Craig, Perryopolis.
WWE wants The Rock facing Reigns whether the undisputed Universal championship is on the line or not. It is just a matter if Reigns is still wearing the titles.
That said, Rhodes would be the next option. If he wins the Royal Rumble, then it may be a safe bet that The Rock will not be appearing at Mania.
If neither The Rock or Rhodes is going to face Reigns, could WWE hold off Bray Wyatt and not have him challenge until then? It is possible, but I would think WWE will have Wyatt challenge Reigns sooner than Mania.
Then again, Mania is only a little more than five months away.
As far as other matches at Mania, I think The Uso’s will defend the unified tag titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The blueprints have been laid out for the match, and WWE will continue to use a slow burn with the storyline.
Who will AEW’s next big signing be? Steve, Uniontown.
This is a tough one to answer because it appears Tony Khan is signing up former Ring of Honor talent for his rebranded version of the company.
If anyone from ROH gets signed, I would hope it is Shane Taylor. He made a name for himself in the local area, and I always enjoyed squaring off with him as his style was a nice and snug approach.
He is super-talented and I hope he gets picked up.
Which match at the November 5 Crown Jewel event are you most looking forward to? Dion, Uniontown.
The main event will feature Reigns defending his championship against Logan Paul, and that is the match I am most curious for.
Will Reigns be able to make Paul look good enough that fans will actually think Paul could upset Reigns? Without a doubt, Reigns is a master in the ring and my guess is there will be several times that it will appear Paul is about to win.
Or could WWE shock the world and actually have Paul upset Reigns? Nothing else that happens on the card would get the fans talking more.
Of the other matches on the card, the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley match would be next.
Lashley is a massive human being, but he looks small compared to Lesnar. This past Royal Rumble, Lashley upset Lesnar, but look for Lesnar to get that win back.
When will Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair return? Tina, Charleroi.
WWE has done a good job of spacing out returning stars since Triple H has taken over. Either could return any day, or WWE may wait to let the return of Bray Wyatt sink in more before bringing back one, or both.
This Week in History…
In 1978, Ric Flair and Big John Studd defeated Ricky Steamboat and Paul Jones to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic tag titles.
In 2001, Christian defeated Bradshaw to win the WWF European title and the team of Booker T and Test defeated The Rock and Chris Jericho to win the WWF tag titles.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
