Baby, it's cold outside.
Yet, Santa Claus is unfazed by the weatherman's warnings and cautions. He's like the post office, you know, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays Santa and his team from the swift completion of his appointed rounds."
And, if I've learned anything from television, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer is at the ready to lead the way.
(Thank goodness for the suggestion of a Barbara May Lewis, otherwise the savior of Christmas might've been named Reginald, Reggy, Roland, or Romeo. All were considered by the man who authored the story, Robert May, but his daughter's suggestion fortunately won out.)
The Christmas buying season did have a few pleasant days, though, and on one of those not-so-frigid days I got in a bike ride on the YRT, heading north. I was pedaling away towards Dickerson Run (not Dawson, because as my dad would reminder me, Dawson is on the other side of the river), when a portly fellow pulled alongside, huffing and puffing away.
I gave him the customary head nod and he did the same. The gentleman looked like he had a question so I removed one of my earbuds for a listen.
"Excuse me, what direction am I heading?"
So, as I've done a time or two before, I informed the gentleman he was heading north, which is counterintuitive considering most rivers in the world flow from north to south, not south to north as the Youghiogheny, Monongahela and Nile rivers do.
He looked like he could use a break and was still in the mood for a conversation, so we pulled up to one of the benches alongside the trail and had a seat.
The fellow had a familiar look to him, but before I could ask, he said, "You look familiar. Yes, I know. You write for the Herald-Standard, right?"
I apprehensively gave my head a nod, wondering what might come next.
"Oh, I read your stories."
Wow, umm, thanks.
"I imagine you've interviewed all types of athletes over the past quarter century or so. Want to interview me?"
Then, I came to the realization why this gentleman looked familiar ... it was Santa Claus!
"O-o-o-f course!" I stammered as I loosened the arm sleeve containing my work cell so I could record our conversation.
JD: How do I address you? What's your preference? You know, there's Santa Claus and Kris Kringle, and Father Christmas, so many names!
SC: Nick will do just fine. (I noticed he often introduces his statements with a hearty ho-ho-ho, so no need to note that opening response every time.)
JD: So, Nick, what brings you our neck of the woods?
SC: Well, it's a two-fold mission. Flying around the world really takes its toll on the reindeer, so I look for land routes, especially in rural areas, to give them a break. Believe it or not, pulling a sleigh overland is a lot easier on the reindeer than flying around. And, since the pandemic, the cost of the special grain that makes them fly has really skyrocketed.
JD: And the second reason?
SC: My wife. A minute ago, you asked how to address me. Well, this is a family newspaper so I won't tell you what she calls me. Let's just say it's not very flattering. I'm tired of the bowlful of jelly cracks, so, I try to get into some sorta shape in the offseason.
JD: So, what dirt can you dish? Don't worry, nobody reads my columns, so whatever you say is in confidence.
SC: Ho-ho-ho-ho (he robustly laughed) I've heard that. You won't have to rip off Clement Moore's rhyming scheme this year (he noted with another hearty laugh). By the way, that's a pretty cheesy column mug you use with the Christmas column.
JD: (Hey, wait a second ... I think Santa just took a shot a me.)
JD: Really, what kinda requests to you receive?
SC: Well, there's the general requests for toys and electronic/computer games. And, of course, big ticket items like TVs, cellphones and computers. I'm reluctant with those asking for puppies and kittens. I try to shy away from living things.
JD: How about Mercedes and Lexus?
SC: Ho-ho-ho, you watch too much TV!
SC: I receive a lot of letters from sports fans. Steeler Nation is especially active after Labor Day. Some want a Super Bowl, but, surprisingly, many want the team to fail so they can get high draft picks and run the coaching staff out of town. Funny thing, though, many of those are the same folks who criticize the Steelers for poor draft picks (he said with a shrug of his shoulders).
JD: Interesting.
SC: I also receive letters for sports equipment and apparel. It's good to see the items have been used wisely with the young athletes you cover.
JD: You know about them?
SC: Remember, Jim, I see them when they're sleeping and when they are awake. And, like I said, I read your stories about Jolena, Hope, Ryan, Mason, and Ella and Ella -- that Lily King is really something -- the Leopards tossing around footballs, Laurel Highlands shooting basketballs, and Frazier smacking volleyballs and softballs around. So many to name, but congratulations to all, especially those who just go out and give it their best every time.
JD: That's nice of you to say.
SC: I have a large stack of letters from disappointed Pirates fans, too. Hey, I can only do so much. I'm into wish fulfillment, not roster rebuilds.
SC: I know Tiger Woods has been one of your favorite whipping boys in the past, but he's been a good boy of late, so he'll be receiving a new driver this year.
JD: True.
SC: Mother Nature is a long-time friend, so I'll see what I can do to give all those skiers, snowboarders and skaters weather conditions to use all that awkwardly-wrapped gear under the tree.
JD: (Even the most ardent winter sports enthusiast has to think Mother Nature went a big overboard this weekend.)
SC: Well, Jim, time to get back on my way. It's been nice talking with you. When's this going to run?
JD: It'll hit newsstands Dec. 24th (Herald-Standard) and Dec. 30 (Greene County Messenger).
SC: That's a busy time for me, but I'll have the Mrs. set it aside before it ends up as bedding and litter for the reindeer.
And, with that, Santa was back in the saddle and on his way.
On behalf of Rob Burchianti and myself, the Herald-Standard sports department wishes all of our athletes and readers a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and a safe, relaxing holiday season.
