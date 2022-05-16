Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo, Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton and Dawson Fowler, and Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto enter Wednesday’s WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University with the best marks in the district.
Quarzo has the fastest times in Class AA in the 3,200 and 1,600. She is the defending champion in the 3,200 and won silver in the 1,600.
Layton is the defending Class AA bronze medalist in the pole vault. Fowler has the longest jump in the triple jump in Class AA and also qualified in the javelin. He was sixth in the triple jump and eighth in the javelin in 2021.
Cernuto has the best result to date in the Class AA triple jump and has also earned a berth in the long jump with the third-best jump. She won silver in the triple jump and was fourth in the long jump last year.
Laurel Highlands freshman Jaden Brambley (pole vault) and Mia Pierce (discus) are seeded second in Class AAA.
Southmoreland’s Alexis Jacobs (3, bronze; 5, discus), Isaac Trout (2, triple jump), California’s Gianna Grillo (7, 100 high hurdles), Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore (7, discus) and Robbie Labuda (T7, high jump), the Brownsville girls 400 relay (8th), West Greene’s Colin Brady (4, 100), Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer (7, 1,600) and Adam Boucher (7, javelin), Belle Vernon’s Francesca Scaramucci (3, high jump) and Gianna Anderson (7, triple jump), Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak (2, 3,200), and Pierce (5, discus) are all returning WPIAL medalists.
The following athletes have qualified for the WPIAL Championships: Brownsville, Aziya Dade (100), Janascia Vincent (shot put), girls 400 relay; Mount Pleasant, Rylan Bugosh (100, 200), Joe Barrick (1,600), Zelmore (shot put, discus), Nicole Shinsky (discus), Labuda (high jump, long jump), Bryce Jaworski (shot put), boys 400 relay and 3200 relay; Beth-Center, Ella Boothe (400), Josh Hunter (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Julia Ogrodowski (shot put), Christian Berish (discus); West Greene, Brooke Barner (200, 400), Brady (100); Waynesburg Central, Jordan Dean (800, 300 intermediate hurdles), Emily Mahle (high jump), Claire Paige Miller (shot put , discus); Southmoreland, Lexi Ohler (1600, 3200), JJ Bloom (100), Adam Halinka (300 intermediate hurdles), Sophie Slater (high jump), Lizzy Boone (high jump), Gracie Spadaro (shot put, javelin), Jacobs (shot put, discus), Trout (long jump, triple jump); California, Anastasia Georgagis (1,600), Tayla Pascoe (100 high hurdles), Grillo (100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Kolby Kent (3,200), Ethan Fike (300 intermediate hurdles), Ella Neil (high jump), McKenna Hewitt (javelin), Jake Layhue (high jump), Lee Qualk (long jump), Tanner Pierce (shot put); Frazier, Anna Stewart (1600, 3200), Sydney Polkabla (triple jump), Gabriella McGavitt (javelin); Charleroi, Sophia Iacovino (100 high hurdles); Ringgold, Angelina Massey (100, 200, triple jump), Nick Whaley (800), Lorenzo Zeni (800), Pajak (3,200), Abigail Whaley (shot put), girls 400 relay, boys 3200 relay; Belle Vernon: Farrah Reader (100, 200, shot put), Viva Kreis (800), Maddie Hoffman (high jump), Scaramucci (high jump), Sienna Steeber (pole vault), Gianna Anderson (triple jump), Chase Roukonen (high jump), Tyler Mocello (triple jump), Dane Levi (shot put), Joe Klancher (javelin), girls 400 relay, boys 400 relay; Albert Gallatin: Grayce Panos (400), Bruno Fabrycki (400, long jump), Duane Pratt (110 high hurdles), Courtlyn Turner (discus), Elizabeth Murtha (discus), Quentin Larkin (javelin), boys 3200 relay; Uniontown, Trimmer (800, 1600), Payton Hostetler (400), Grant Barcheck (1,600), Gaberiel Ranker (discus), Adam Boucher (javelin), boys 3200 relay; Yough, Levi Gebadlo (800, 1600), Nick Gunther (discus, javelin); Elizabeth Forward, Nick Snyder (100, 200), Ethan Bowser (400, high jump), Ethan Callaghan (300 intermediate hurdles), boys 1600 and 3200 relay; Connellsville, Austin Molinaro (1,600), Isabella Roebuck (shot put, discus), Nathan Reese (shot put), Dylan Brooks (javelin); and Laurel Highlands, Sterlene Scott (400), Matt Schwertfeger (3,200), Lexie Pulic (pole vault), Isabella Pulice (pole vault), Pierce (javelin), and Hunter Kooser (high jump, triple jump).
