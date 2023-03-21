Mapletown’s Ella Menear qualified for the finals with the fastest time out of the preliminaries on the morning of March 15, and that performances carried over into the finals with the Lady Maples senior winning gold at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.
Menear gained separation through the four different strokes of the 200 IM to repeat as champion with a time of 2:02.13. She held a .04 second lead after the butterfly, 1.23 seconds after the backstroke (her best stroke), and 1.57 seconds after the breaststroke.
Hometown favorite Kimberly Shannon, of Lewisburg High School, finished second in 2:04.65 in front of the Bucknell University crowd.
“All the adrenaline was pumping,” said Menear. “I really knew I had to pick it up in the backstroke. That’s my strongest stroke.
“Because of the (physical) setbacks I had this season, I didn’t feel I had the endurance in the freestyle.”
Menear qualified for the finals with a 2:04.44 in the prelims.
“I was able to watch the (three) heats before me to see how I had to pace,” explained Menear. “I wanted to save some for tonight.
“I had Kyra Schrecongost beside me. She pushed me a little.”
Menear was able to scratch off one item on her state meet to-do list.
“A two-peat in my senior year was my goal. One of my main goals this season was to come out with a second gold,” said Menear.
Menear closed her career with a silver medal on March 16.
Menear knew she was going to have her hands full with defending champion Leah Shackley in the 100 backstroke. Menear finished second to the Bedford junior last year despite breaking the then state record.
Shackley broke her state record in the prelims with the fastest time, 51.71 seconds. Menear had the second-fastest time, 53.59 seconds.
Shackley, who was named the Swimmer of the Meet, had another gear left in the finals, successfully defending her state gold medal in another record time, 51.61 seconds.
Menear repeated as the silver medalist with a time of 53.88 seconds. The Mapletown senior trailed by just over a second after the first 50 yards.
“Coming into that race, I knew Leah was a very talented swimmer. Look at what she’s done before,” said Menear. “You can’t compare yourself to that talent.
“I wanted to go for a best time, which didn’t happen.”
Menear always wants to stand on the top step, but she took the result in her final high school race in stride.
“I can’t be super upset how it turned out. I’m really happy with how my high school career ended,” explained Menear. “My time was slower than last year. If she’s not there, I might’ve won. It’s an honor to swim against her.
“I really wanted to win, but I had reasonable expectations of what I can do.”
With her freshman season state meet lost to the coronavirus pandemic, Menear went gold, silver and silver in the backstroke, and bronze, gold and gold in the 200 IM.
Now, the next time Menear takes to the start wearing a school’s colors it will be as a member of the University of Alabama squad.
“It really hasn’t hit me really because my high school career is over. It’s bittersweet, my high school athletic career is over,” said Menear. “It was harder with volleyball because I knew (her volleyball career) was over.”
Menear, who will take a week off from swimming, is looking forward to swimming for the Crimson Tide.
“I’m more excited to train in college than leaving high school,” added Menear.
Menear exits as Mapletown’s most-decorated female athlete in a sport that the district doesn’t sponsor a team. Though she was a team of one, Menear acknowledged those around her who made her stellar career possible.
“My parents, taking me to swimming for the past 12 years of my life. It’s such a sacrifice with two other kids. Props to them for the sacrifice,” praised Menear. “And my coach, Renee Riggs. I moved here in fourth grade. Her program has made me love swimming.
“I don’t think I’d really be where I am talentwise if not for her.
“And, thank God. I am able to spread his love doing what I love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.