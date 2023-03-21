Menear PIAA gold silver

Mapletown senior Ella Menear closed out her high school career by winning a gold medal in the 200 IM and a silver medal in the 100 butterfly at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University on March 15-16.

 Submitted photo

Mapletown’s Ella Menear qualified for the finals with the fastest time out of the preliminaries on the morning of March 15, and that performances carried over into the finals with the Lady Maples senior winning gold at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.

