Bryce Bedilion was spot on with his aim Thursday afternoon to lead Waynesburg Central to a 796-61x-793-60x Section 1 victory over Washington at Frazier Simplex Rifle Club.
Bedilion took medalist honors with a perfect score of 100-10x.
Colby Simkovic had a strong run with a score of 100-9x. Taylor Burnfield and Talia Tuttle both finished with 100-7x. Shelby Burkett (99-5x), Abby Ozonohonish (99-7x), Grace Kalsey (99-9x), and Taylor Wasson (99-7x) also counted in the final tally. Tristan Cole (98-7x) and RJ Wolen (98-5x) did not count in the final score.
Kayla Andreola finished with a team-best 100-9x for the Prexies.
