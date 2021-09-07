Waynesburg Central kept rolling through the early part of the Section 8-AA boys golf schedule with a 189-215 victory last Thursday afternoon over visiting Charleroi at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the section and 3-0 overall. Charleroi went to 1-2 in the section and 2-2 overall.
The Raiders’ Hudson Pincavitch was medalist with a 2-over 35. Evan Davis shot 37. Matt Ankrom, Mason Switalski and Braden Benke all finished with 39. Dawson Fowler’s 42 was not used.
Colton Palonder led Charleroi with a 6-over 39. Elliot Lenhart (40), Niko Rongus (43), Will Wagner (46), and Nathan Boulanger (47) also counted in the final score. Nick Summers’ 56 did not count.
Beth-Center 219, Jefferson-Morgan 236 — Chase Malanosky’s 38 led the way for the Bulldogs in a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Rockets at Chippeway Golf Club.
Blake Shashura (44), JJ Paternoster (42), Gionna Peterson (48), and Alton Carrigan (47) also counted in the final score for Beth-Center (1-1, 2-2). Zach Sinclair’s 55 was not used.
Brock Bayles shot 4-over 39 for Jefferson-Morgan. Troy Wright (46), Grant Hathaway (47), Maci Marion (50), and Clay Wilson (54) rounded out the scoring. Savanah Clark’s 55 was not used.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Carmichaels 209, Beth-Center 253 -- Liam Lohr finished under par to lead Carmichaels to a Section 8-AA boys golf victory over visiting Beth-Center at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Lohr was medalist with 2-under 35. Nick Ricco (45), Mason Lapana (42), Rolin Burghy (43), and Dustin Hastings (44) rounded out the scoring for the Mikes (2-0, 3-0). Garrett Bogucki also shot 45.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for the Bulldogs (0-1, 1-2) with 8-over 45. Blake Shashura (58), JJ Paternoster (52), Gavin Durkin (52), and Chase Malanosky (46) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
Charleroi 234, Jefferson-Morgan 252 — The Cougars defeated the Rockets in Section 8-AA action on the road at Greene County Country Club.
Nick Summers’ 45 led Charleroi (1-1, 2-1). Will Wagner and Niko Rongus both shot 46. Eliot Lenhart (48) and Colton Polander (49) closed out the scoring. Brad McIlvaine’s 50 did not count.
Brock Bayles had medalist honors for Jefferson-Morgan (0-2, 2-4) with 6-over 42. Troy Wright (48), Savanah Clark (50), Clay Wilson (60), and Grant Hathaway (52) rounded out the scoring for the home squad. Jaxon Silbaugh’s 80 was not used.
Monday, Aug. 30
Fort Cherry 234, Jefferson-Morgan 261 — The Rockets dropped a non-section boys golf match to the Rangers at Fort Cherry Golf Club.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (2-3) with 10-over 45. Troy Wright (51), Grant Hathaway (52), Savanah Clark (55), and Maci Marion (58) closed out the scoring. Clay Wilson’s 73 was not used.
Alan Torolli was medalist for Fort Cherry (2-1) with a 5-over 40. Braden Dombrowski (42), Sam Schuman (46), Bryce Gilbert (50), and Manny Diaz (56) rounded out the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.