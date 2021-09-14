The California offense powered its way to six touchdowns Friday night in the Trojans’ 49-7 non-conference football victory at Waynesburg Central.
Damani Stafford scored on runs of 40, 5 and 8 yards for California (2-0). He gained 126 yards rushing on 16 carries and caught three passes for 69 yards, both team highs.
The Trojans’ Hunter Assad had a 38-yard touchdown pass to Caden Powell to open the scoring just 48 seconds into the game. Assad also had a one-yard rushing touchdown. He completed 7-of-19 passes for 122 yards and ran for 120 yards on 11 carries.
Addison Panepinto scored on an 8-yard run and returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown for the Trojans. Corey Frick was successful on all seven extra-point tries.
The lone score for Waynesburg (1-2) was Jacob Stephenson’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Trent Zuper in the second quarter.
Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — Sincere Kimbrough ran for two touchdowns and Timothy Henderson rushed for a score and caught a TD pass as Cornell beat visiting Jefferson-Morgan in a non-conference game.
EJ Dawson, Walter Clarit and Raequan Troutman also had touchdown runs for the Raiders (1-1) and Phillip Barker recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD.
The Rockets’ (0-3) lone touchdown came on a three-yard touchdown run by Johnny Gilbert who also completed a two-point conversion pass to Colt Fowler.
