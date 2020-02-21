Raiders finish fourth in WPIAL rifle finals

Waynesburg Central finished fourth in the WPIAL Team Rifle Championships Tuesday afternoon with a team score of 798-55x. The Raiders also won the Section 1 crown with an 8-0 record. Members of the team include (front row, from left) Talia Tuttle, Shelby Burkett, Abby Ozohonish, Grace Kalsey, Taylor Burnfield, Colby Simkovic, (back row, from left) assistant coach Mark Pochron, Taylor Wasson, RJ Wolen, Bryce Bedilion, Tristan Cole, Zach Wilson and head coach Rich Rush. (Submitted photo)