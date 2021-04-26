Waynesburg’s Dawson Fowler was named the Field MVP for his performance at the Washingon-Greene County Track & Field Championship held at Peters Twp. on Friday and Canon-McMillan on Saturday.
Fowler won the javelin with a personal-best throw of 144-5 and finished first in the triple jump with a top effort of 37-8. He cleared 19 feet to place fourth in the long jump.
Waynesburg’s Gabe McConville won the 1,600 in a personal-best time of 4:25.64 and was second to Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak in the 3,200 with another PR time of 9:44.20. Pajak won the race in 9:31.70.
The Raiders’ Andrew Layton was second in the pole vault (11-8) and seventh in the 200 (24.31). Teammates Trenton Zupper (6, 400, 56.22), Aiden Pell (8, 800, 2:14.24), and Jacob Mason (8, shot put, 37-0) also won all-county honors.
Waynesburg was third in the 1,600 relay (3:46.33).
Waynesburg won the AA team title.
West Greene’s Colin Brady won silver in the 100 (11.52) and was fifth in the 200 (23.90).
Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver broke her county meet mark in the pole vault after she cleared 11-8 for the gold medal. Shriver also jumped a personal-record 16-1 to place fourth in the long jump.
Teammates Kaitlyn Pester (7, 3,200, 13:27.44) and Claire Paige Miller (3, shot put, 30-4; 3, discus, 88-1) also earned all-county medals.
The Lady Raiders placed third in the 400 relay (53.75) and fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:41.99).
West Greene’s Brooke Barner (3, 200, 27.78; 4, 400, 1:03.13) won two county meet medals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.