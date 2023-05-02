COAL CENTER — Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton made a successful return to the vaulting pit on April 26 in the Section 6-AA Championships hosted by California.
Layton had missed the outdoor season with a foot injury until he was cleared on Monday for competition.
Layton came in at 11 feet. He needed just one attempt for his opening height, as well as at 12 and 13 feet. Layton’s 13-foot vault is the best in the WPIAL to date.
“I went right into it, my first vault of the spring,” said Layton. “The injury is on my takeoff foot. That’s the hardest on it.
“I had two warm-up jumps and both were fine.”
Layton was expecting to “feel it” on Thursday.
“It’s going to hurt tomorrow. It will be sore,” explained Layton. “(The injury) is physical. I can work through it. (Vaulting) takes its toll.
“I wish it would be completely healed. I feel I’m about 75 percent.”
Layton also ran the 100.
“I have to try to run the 100 and 200. I need work on the track. It’s quick, quick, quick, I’m barely touching the ground. It’s not so bad,” said Layton.
Monessen sophomore Tim Kershaw barely touched the track with a first-place finish in the 100 (11.37) and second in the 200 (24.64).
“Basically, I just wanted to come in and win,” said Kershaw. “It was tight (with West Greene’s Colin Brady) the last time we went one-on-one. I had to switch the gears on him.
“I can switch the gears on whenever I want.”
Though Kershaw plays basketball and football, he’s in his first year of track.
“I like the 200 because I can figure out what to do,” added Kershaw.
Brownsville’s Camden Wellington won the 200 in 24.30 seconds with Kershaw second in 24.64.
“I think my time’s a PR,” said Wellington, adding, “I placed fifth in the 100.”
Brownsville ran in the Scott Frederick Mid Mon Classic Monday and will have the FCCA Championship on Saturday. Wellington said he was a bit sore from Monday’s meet.
“My legs are feeling it, definitely,” said Wellington. “I wanted to set a PR today, which I did.
“I’m looking forward to running against the other runners (in the county meet).”
California’s Lee Qualk and d attempt.”
Qualk also looked for personal and school records.
“I wanted to break my record in the long jump,” Qualk said of the mark he shares with Christian Ross. “I’m ranked fifth in the WPIAL in the long jump.
“I really want 22 feet in the long jump by the end of the season and a spot in states, maybe first in the WPIAL.”
California won the 400 relay in 45.53 seconds, edging Waynesburg by .04 seconds. The Trojans also held off the Raiders to win the 1,600 relay.
Waynesburg sprinted to first place in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:43.46.
The Raiders’ Aiden Pell (400, 54.14), Olivier Sanvicente (800, 2:12.06), Mason Mankey (110 high hurdles, 17.14), Zach Andrews (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.29), Dalton Taylor (javelin, 135-0), and Jeffrey Blair (discus, 114-0) all had first-place finishes.
Ross finished second to Layton with a school-record vault of 11 feet. He also won the triple jump with a top effort of 39-9.
The Trojans’ Niamh McClafin fended off teammate Alexander Pankratz to win the 1,600 by a second with his time of 5:15.72. Pankratz came back to finish first in the 3,200 in 12:08.86.
Teammate Tanner Pierce won the shot put with a throw of 45-2.
Brady was second in the 100 and third in the 200. He’s on the WPIAL Class AA qualifying list for both sprints at the last update.
“I wanted to get a couple medals,” said Brady. “I wanted to just run.”
Connor Luckock finished second in the javelin for Charleroi’s top finish. Max Ivcic won silver in the 3,200 for Bentworth’s best finish.
